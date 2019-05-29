Wednesday, May 29, 2019Back to
Redmi Note 7S and Note 7 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today on Flipkart and Mi.com

The Redmi Note 7S will replace the Redmi Note 7, offering a more capable set of rear-facing cameras.

tech2 News StaffMay 29, 2019 09:53:58 IST

Xiaomi very recently unveiled the much-awaited Redmi K20 Pro at an event in China and while we know that the new Redmi flagship is headed to India, we're still not sure when.

Meanwhile, the company's recently launched Redmi Note 7S, which is an upgrade over the Redmi Note 7 is going to sale yet again. The Redmi Note 7S along with its elder sibling — the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be going on sale at 12.00 pm today on Flipkart and Mi.com.

Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro: Prices and variants

The Redmi Note 7S price starts at a price of Rs 10,999 for the base variant with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage while the 4 GB RAM variant with 64 GB of storage has been priced at Rs 12,999. The phone comes in three colours which include Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue options.

Redmi Note 7S and Note 7 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today on Flipkart and Mi.com

Redmi Note 7S. Image: tech2

The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, while the higher-end 6 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999. Both variants come in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options.

Redmi Note 7S: Specifications and features

Speaking about the specifications, this newly launched device, Redmi Note 7S, features 6.3-inch Full HD+ and a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels with a Dot Notch Display. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, both front and back. Redmi Note 7S allows the users to unlock the phone with both the fingerprint sensor and AI Face unlock option.

On the camera front, the smartphone is equipped with 13 MP selfie camera and 48 MP + 5 MP dual rear camera that features PDAF and EIS. Both the rear camera and front camera come with AI Portrait Mode.

Redmi Note 7S comes with a 48 MP+ 5 MP rear camera setup. Image: tech2

Redmi Note 7S comes with a 48 MP+ 5 MP rear camera setup. Image: tech2

Redmi Note 7S also comes with P2i splash-resistant coating and an IR blaster.

(Also Read: Redmi Note 7S vs Oppo A5S vs Realme 3 vs Samsung Galaxy M20: A budget spec comparison)

The Redmi Note 7S runs on octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 clocked at 2.2 GHz. It comes with a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh with type-C and Quick Charge 4 support. It will feature a hybrid dual SIM/microSD slot.

Interested in the Redmi Note 7S? You might want to head over here and check out our first impressions of the phone.

Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specifications and features

Coming now to the specifications, the phone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch LTPS in-cell display. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC from Qualcomm.

In the optics department, the phone comes with a dual rear camera system equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor.

A 3.5 mm headphone jack, type-C port, IR blaster and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back are present. Also, for the first time, a smartphone from the Redmi series will feature a USB-C port.

The phone features a massive 4,000 mAh battery offering 20 percent longer standby time than before and it supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.

(Here's a link to our detailed review of the Redmi Note 7 Pro)

Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

