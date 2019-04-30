tech2 News Staff

The Redmi Note 7 has been selling like hotcakes in India ever since the first sale for the phone was announced in March.

Xiaomi is now rolling out a new MIUI 10.3.5.0 update for the budget Android smartphone which apparently improves camera performance and adds some new features, apart from fixing a number of known bugs.

As per a report by XDADevelopers, the new MIUI 10.3.5.0.PFGMIXM update is now rolling out to Redmi Note 7 owners via an OTA update. Even though this update does fall into the category of fairly small in terms of features, at 1.66 GB, it's a hefty download.

The report states that the update is being rolled out to users in stages, so there is no reason to panic if you haven't received the new update on your Redmi Note 7 yet.

If you don't feel like waiting for the OTA update to arrive, you can sideload the update by downloading it from here.

The detailed changelog reveals that the update focuses on camera improvements. It adds new AI camera modes and fixes camera force close issue when the app is closed and opened in video mode. The other major highlight of the update is that it brings the March 2019 Android security patch for enhanced system security.

Some of the other new features that the update brings to the table include the ability to restrict opening Notification shade on the Lock Screen and floating windows for incoming calls during games. The Mi Cloud start page has been redesigned as well. In addition to these features, the update fixes quite a few issues that have been reported by owners of the phone in the recent past.

In case you plan to install the update only once you receive an update notification on your phone, you will not have to perform a backup of your data before installing it. On the other hand, if you plan to sideload the update, backing up important data isn't imperative but is definitely recommended.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.