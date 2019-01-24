tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi’s latest post might just break your neck. The company’s Vice President, Manu Kumar Jain taking to Linkedin shared a photo with Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun. While the image seems fairly normal, the photo and the caption below it were posted upside down making Manu and Lei appear like bats hanging on a wall. Jokes apart, this funny yet interesting photo does share insight on Xiaomi’s upcoming plans and seemingly confirmed Redmi Note 7’s debut in India.

In the post, Manu shared a quote that read “Amazing 48MP# is coming!” Further, in the image, Lei Jun was seen holding a smartphone that remarkably looks like the Redmi Note 7. While previous reports pointed out Redmi Note 7’s imminent launch in India, the latest teaser image clearly indicate that the phone would mark its way in the Indian market soon.

To recall, Redmi Note 7 was launched in China on January 10. The phone packs in a large 48 MP sensor at the back and a secondary 5 MP camera sensor alongside. It sports a 13 MP front-facing camera with AI features. Among other beastly features, the new Redmi phone features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ notch-style display that has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 450 nits brightness.

The phone carries a big 4000 mAh battery. As for the processing hardware, Redmi Note 7 accommodates Qualcomm’s capable Snapdragon 660 processor. It comes with USB-C for charging and supports Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 4.0 technology. Redmi recently confirmed that it will roll out Xiaomi Mi Mix 3's Super Night Scene camera feature to the Redmi Note 7 via an update.

Redmi Note 7 features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and flaunts a dual-tone gradient back panel. The phone runs MIUI 9 based Android Oreo OS. Redmi launched this new phone in its home country for a price starting at CNY 999 (around Rs 10,000) for the base model with 3 GB RAM. The price goes all the way up to CNY 1,399 (around Rs 14,000) for the high-end model carrying 6 GB of RAM. If Xiaomi brings the Redmi Note 7 under the same price range, the new Redmi will have direct competition against the likes of Xiaomi Mi A2, Realme 2 Pro.

