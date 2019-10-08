tech2 News Staff

Amid all the festive discounts and deals, Xiaomi has announced permanent price of Rs 2,000 discount to one of its best selling smartphones — Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review). The highlight of the smartphone is its 48 MP dual rear camera setup.

Redmi Note 7 Pro's 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant's price is now down from Rs 13,999 to Rs 11,999. The other two variants are also selling at the discounted price of Rs 13,999 for 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant and Rs 14, 999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant. The new pricing for Redmi Note 7 Pro is now listed on Flipkart and on mi.com.

Redmi Note 7 Pro comes in three colour variants — Neptune Blue, Nebula Red and Space Black.



Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

Coming now to the specifications, the phone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch LTPS in-cell display. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC from Qualcomm.

In the optics department, the phone comes with a dual rear camera system equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor.

A 3.5 mm headphone jack, type-C port, IR blaster are present, and you get Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back. Also, for the first time, a smartphone from the Redmi series will feature a USB-C port.

The phone features a 4,000 mAh battery offering 20 percent longer standby time than before, and it supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.