Redmi Note 7 Pro could come soon with 6 GB RAM + 64, 128 GB storage variants

A Snapdragon 660 or 670 processor is being considered as an option for the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

tech2 News Staff Jan 30, 2019 12:54:23 IST

The Redmi Note 7 has made an appearance in China earlier this month and it looks like the device will be making its way to India by March. Now we are hearing rumours of the Note 7 Pro also about to be unveiled soon.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro offers the best camera experience under Rs 20,000 regardless of the conditions you’re shooting in. Image: tech2/ Sachin

Lu Weibing, CEO of Redmi, which recently split from the parent company Xiaomi has been asking to fans on Weibo as to what they would like out of the Redmi Note 7 Pro. A fan did say to skip the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant and straight on offer the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants. This comment was reposted by Lu Weibing which makes us believe that these may be the two variants that can be launched.

Apart from that, the phone is quite likely going to include he notched 6.4” screen and the 4,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 capabilities. A Snapdragon 660 or 670 processor is being considered as an option for the Redmi Note 7 Pro given that the Note 5 Pro and Note 6 Pro both had the Snapdragon 636 chipset. As of right now, there has been no announcement on the official release date of the phone, however, we can be sure that the device will be making its way to India.

