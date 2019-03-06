tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi much-awaited Redmi Note 7 series comprising of the Redmi Note 7 and the Note 7 Pro was launched last week and one of the two phones are finally going on sale.

The Redmi Note 7 starts at a price of Rs 9,999 for the base 3 GB and 32 GB storage and Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB and 64 GB storage variant.

Staying true to the price that every Redmi Note series phone has started at so far, the Note 7 will go on sale today on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Now, Xiaomi has done away with flash sales for the time being, but given how fast these phones go, we suggest you stay on your marks by 11:55 am if you really want your unit today.

The higher specced Redmi Note 7 Pro which features a 48 MP primary rear camera, meanwhile, goes on sale at noon on 13 March.

Redmi Note 7: Variants Specifications

The Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 Octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.2GHz.

The phone is fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery pack which is claimed to offer 2 days of battery backup. Also, Redmi Note 7 supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 out of the box.









On the camera front, the Redmi Note 7 sports a 12 MP + 2 MP AI dual rear camera with the primary lens being a 1.25-micron sensor. There is also support for a steady, handheld night photography mode. The selfie camera is 13 MP.

The Redmi Note 7 will be made available in three colours — Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue.

Xiaomi claims thath the Note 7 is more durable and scratch resistant.

