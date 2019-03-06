Wednesday, March 06, 2019 Back to
Redmi Note 7 goes on sale for the first time today at 12 noon: All you need to know

The Redmi Note 7 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and starts at a price of Rs 9,999.

tech2 News Staff Mar 06, 2019 08:53:33 IST

Xiaomi much-awaited Redmi Note 7 series comprising of the Redmi Note 7 and the Note 7 Pro was launched last week and one of the two phones are finally going on sale.

The Redmi Note 7 starts at a price of Rs 9,999 for the base 3 GB and 32 GB storage and Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB and 64 GB storage variant.

Staying true to the price that every Redmi Note series phone has started at so far, the Note 7 will go on sale today on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Redmi Note 7. Image: Xiaomi India

Now, Xiaomi has done away with flash sales for the time being, but given how fast these phones go, we suggest you stay on your marks by 11:55 am if you really want your unit today.

The higher specced Redmi Note 7 Pro which features a 48 MP primary rear camera, meanwhile, goes on sale at noon on 13 March.

Redmi Note 7: Variants Specifications

The Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 Octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.2GHz.

The phone is fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery pack which is claimed to offer 2 days of battery backup. Also, Redmi Note 7 supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 out of the box.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 7 sports a 12 MP + 2 MP AI dual rear camera with the primary lens being a 1.25-micron sensor. There is also support for a steady, handheld night photography mode. The selfie camera is 13 MP.

The Redmi Note 7 will be made available in three colours — Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue.

Xiaomi claims thath the Note 7 is more durable and scratch resistant.

