Redmi Note 7 gets Xiaomi Mi Mix 3's dedicated Night camera mode in India: Report

Redmi Note 7 gets the dedicated night camera mode via MIUI update, the file size weighs 500 MB

tech2 News Staff Mar 14, 2019 11:21:12 IST

Xiaomi recently introduced its new Redmi lineup, the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) in India. The base version was launched in China with a massive 48 MP rear camera, however, Redmi Note 7 ‘s Indian variant came with a 12 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera setup.

But while the phone carries regular camera setup similar to other budget smartphones, Redmi has seemingly brought some good news for its user-base in India. The Chinese handset maker has added the dedicated Night camera mode to the Redmi Note 7 Indian version, according to a GsmArena report. The camera mode was introduced in the flagship model Mi Mix 3 and Redmi Note 7 global variant as well.

The report sharing a screenshot of the software update for the Redmi Note 7 said that the update file size weighs 500 MB and carries a build number MIUI 10.2.7.0.PEGINXM.

For those unaware, the night camera mode basically uses image stacking to increase brightness and detail in photos captured in low light. While most Redmi smartphones (budget phones) struggle to capture good images in a low light scenario, the night camera mode on the Redmi Note 7 should manage to retain details in such condition.

The Redmi Note 7 has been launched in India for a price of Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage version.

The phone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. Redmi Note 7 has a 13 MP front-facing camera that comes with an AI portrait mode and supports HDR. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery and includes a USB-C port for charging.

