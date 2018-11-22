tech2 News Staff

At an event today in New Delhi, Xiaomi launched the new Redmi Note 6 Pro featuring a 6.26-inch display and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 processor. The device has been launched at Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant and at Rs 15,999 for the 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications and features

The smartphone features a 6.26-inch notched display with Full HD Plus resolution, that gives you an 87.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC along with two storage varaints: 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, the device sports a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor, with LED flash and an f/1.9 aperture. The front camera is also a dual setup, with 20 MP and 2 MP units.

The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box coupled with MIUI 9.6 custom skin applied on top. Fuelling the device is a 4,000 mAh battery which happens to be the same on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. There is a microUSB 2.0 port for charging and data transfers and it also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.