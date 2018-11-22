Thursday, November 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro launched in India with 6.26-inch display at Rs 13,999

Redmi Note 6 Pro has a 12 MP + 5 MP dual camera at the back; 20 MP + 2 MP dual setup in the front.

tech2 News Staff Nov 22, 2018 12:59 PM IST

At an event today in New Delhi, Xiaomi launched the new Redmi Note 6 Pro featuring a 6.26-inch display and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 processor. The device has been launched at Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant and at Rs 15,999 for the 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant.

Read our first impressions of the device here.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro features a massive notch at the front which is reminiscent of the POCO F1. Image: tech2/ Kshitij

The Redmi Note 6 Pro features a massive notch at the front which is reminiscent of the POCO F1. Image: tech2/ Kshitij

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications and features

The smartphone features a 6.26-inch notched display with Full HD Plus resolution, that gives you an 87.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC along with two storage varaints: 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, the device sports a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor, with LED flash and an f/1.9 aperture. The front camera is also a dual setup, with 20 MP and 2 MP units.

The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box coupled with MIUI 9.6 custom skin applied on top. Fuelling the device is a 4,000 mAh battery which happens to be the same on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. There is a microUSB 2.0 port for charging and data transfers and it also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro to launch today at 12 pm: How to watch the live stream

Nov 22, 2018

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro first Impressions: Improving the king of budget smartphones

Nov 17, 2018

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro launch LIVE: Rs 13,999 for 4 GB RAM/64 GB, Rs 15,999 for 6 GB RAM/64 GB

Nov 22, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is set to launch on 22 November in India at 12 pm

Nov 15, 2018

Vivo Z1 Lite

Vivo Z1 Lite with waterdrop notch, Snapdragon 636 launched in China at CNY 1,098

Nov 13, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 9 image renders surface online with smaller notch, triple rear-cameras

Nov 13, 2018

science

Battery Technology

Chinese startup claims to have cracked solid-state batteries, begun production

Nov 22, 2018

COPD

COPD: A threat to life that doesn't discriminate between smokers and non-smokers

Nov 22, 2018

Floppies in Space

ISS crew member finds locker filled with vintage floppy-disks from past missions

Nov 22, 2018

Cancer Treatments

Indian scientists put mathematics to work in treating cancer more effectively

Nov 22, 2018