tech2 News Staff 05 November, 2018 21:16 IST

Redmi Note 6 Pro expected to launch in China on 6 November with quad-camera setup

Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro in Thailand for a price of THB 6,990.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 6 Pro at a launch event held in China on 6 November. In a recent leak, the phone is said to be unveiled at 2 PM (China time) on 6 November. Xiaomi also confirmed the same through a Weibo account called Xiaomi Mall which also confirmed a product launch set for 6 November.

Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro in Thailand at a price tag of THB 6,990 (which is roughly Rs 15,599). The highlight feature of the Redmi Note 6 Pro happens to be the quad-camera setup which includes two cameras at the back and the front.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro. Image: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro. Image: Xiaomi

The Note 6 Pro features a 6.24-inch display with a notch and supports a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels. Xiaomi mentions that the phone now has a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 87.6 percent.

The internals seem unchanged from the previous Redmi Note 5 Pro as it still has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC along with 4GB RAM plus 64 GB internal storage. The phone will run Android Oreo out of the box with MIUI 9.6 custom skin applied on top.

In the camera department, we now have a 20 MP + 2 MP front camera module, while the back features a 12 MP + 5 MP snappers with an LED flash.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. There is a micro-USB 2.0 port for charging and data transfers and it also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

Powering the device is a 4,000mAh battery which happens to be the same on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Xiaomi hasn't announced any release date in India, but we are expecting it to happen soon.

