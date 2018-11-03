Saturday, November 03, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 03 November, 2018 16:53 IST

Xiaomi to launch new device on 6 November in China, could be Redmi Note 6

The phone that is expected by all to come is the Redmi Note 6 Pro as it had been launched in Thailand.

It's been a while since we last saw a leak about the Redmi Note 6 Pro, and now a new piece of information has surfaced.

Through the Weibo account of Xiaomi Mall, Xiaomi has confirmed an upcoming product on 6 November. The smartphone maker hasn't revealed the phone that would be debuted in the coming week.

According to Gizmo China, the poster reads that the new product (no mention of the product name) would be unveiled at 2 PM (as per China timings) on 6 November.

The title also refers to the device as a 'wonderful upgrade' in the poster.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 poster (L) and leaked poster. Image: Weibo

Xiaomi launch event (L) and leaked poster. Image: Weibo

The phone that is expected by all to come is the Redmi Note 6 Pro as it had been launched in Thailand at the end of September. The phone is speculated to come with a name change and is speculated to come as Redmi Note 6 in China.

A leaked promotional image of the Redmi Note 6 has been spotted on Weibo and it states the phone to be equipped with four cameras and An AI portrait blur feature.

It also claims the handset to come for 999 Yuan and to be up for the 11 November Singles Day sales in China.

The entire specifications of the Redmi Note 6 were out after its Thailand launch. The Note 6 is said to be equipped with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD notched screen that offers 19:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ resolution.

The phone is said to be powered by Snapdragon 636 chipset and packed with a 4,000 mAh battery pack.

The Redmi Note 6 is said to be equipped with a 12 MP + 5 MP dual camera setup on its rear.

It comes with MIUI flavoured Android 8.1 Oreo OS. The smartphone arrive in variants such as 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB / 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage in Thailand.

The smartphone came in colour options like Black, Blue, Rose Gold and Red.

