Wednesday, December 01, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi Note 11T 5G launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999: Check features, specifications

The Redmi Note 11T supports 5G connectivity and succeeds the Redmi Note 10T 5G that debuted in the country earlier this year.


News18 NetworkDec 01, 2021 13:59:00 IST

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has launched its first smartphone from the Note 11 series - the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India. As the name suggests, the smartphone supports 5G connectivity and succeeds the Redmi Note 10T 5G that debuted in the country earlier this year. In terms of design, both Redmi Note 10T 5G and Redmi Note 11T 5G look similar with a black-coloured rear camera module and hole-punch display. But the new phone is thicker than its predecessor by roughly one millimetre and is five grams heavier. Other key features include up to 8 GB of RAM, a 90 Hz display, an upgraded 6nm-based MediaTek chipset, and a faster charging solution.

Starting with the design, the Redmi Note 11T 5G sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and up to 240 Hz touch sampling rate. Customers can choose between Aquamarine Blue, Stardust White, and Matte Black colours. Under the hood, we get the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC that comes equipped with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The chipset is paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage that is expandable up to 3TB (only for the 8 GB RAM option) with a microSD card.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available in three storage variants. Image: Redmi

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available in three storage variants. Image: Redmi

Additionally, we get RAM Booster technology that utilises idle ROM to offer up to 3 GB of additional RAM for “lag-free operations during heavy multitasking." In terms of optics, we get a 50 MP primary camera at the back with an 8 MP ultra-wide camera that supports 119 degrees of field of view. At the front, we get a 16 MP camera for selfie and video calling. The camera app comes bundled with modes like Kaleidoscope, slow-motion, time-lapse video, night mode and more.

Other features include a 5,000 mAh battery that now supports 33 W fast charging, and users also get a 33 W charger in the box. Xiaomi claims the smartphone will fully charge in an hour. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Lastly, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available in three variants – 6 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB, and 8 GB + 128 GB for Rs 16,999, Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. The smartphone will be available at an introductory discount of Rs 1,000, coupled with an additional Rs 1,000-worth ICICI bank offer from 7 December, across Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studios, Amazon and at all retail partners.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch on 30 November: Here's all you need to know about the features and specs

Nov 15, 2021
Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch on 30 November: Here's all you need to know about the features and specs

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021