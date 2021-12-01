News18 Network

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has launched its first smartphone from the Note 11 series - the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India. As the name suggests, the smartphone supports 5G connectivity and succeeds the Redmi Note 10T 5G that debuted in the country earlier this year. In terms of design, both Redmi Note 10T 5G and Redmi Note 11T 5G look similar with a black-coloured rear camera module and hole-punch display. But the new phone is thicker than its predecessor by roughly one millimetre and is five grams heavier. Other key features include up to 8 GB of RAM, a 90 Hz display, an upgraded 6nm-based MediaTek chipset, and a faster charging solution.

Starting with the design, the Redmi Note 11T 5G sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and up to 240 Hz touch sampling rate. Customers can choose between Aquamarine Blue, Stardust White, and Matte Black colours. Under the hood, we get the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC that comes equipped with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The chipset is paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage that is expandable up to 3TB (only for the 8 GB RAM option) with a microSD card.

Additionally, we get RAM Booster technology that utilises idle ROM to offer up to 3 GB of additional RAM for “lag-free operations during heavy multitasking." In terms of optics, we get a 50 MP primary camera at the back with an 8 MP ultra-wide camera that supports 119 degrees of field of view. At the front, we get a 16 MP camera for selfie and video calling. The camera app comes bundled with modes like Kaleidoscope, slow-motion, time-lapse video, night mode and more.

Other features include a 5,000 mAh battery that now supports 33 W fast charging, and users also get a 33 W charger in the box. Xiaomi claims the smartphone will fully charge in an hour. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Lastly, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available in three variants – 6 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB, and 8 GB + 128 GB for Rs 16,999, Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. The smartphone will be available at an introductory discount of Rs 1,000, coupled with an additional Rs 1,000-worth ICICI bank offer from 7 December, across Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studios, Amazon and at all retail partners.