13:01 (IST)
At the end of the event Redmi has also teased the launch of something "bigger"
tech2 News StaffMar 04, 2021 13:08:33 IST
The highest variant in the Redmi Note 10 series is also believed to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.
13:01 (IST)
At the end of the event Redmi has also teased the launch of something "bigger"
12:56 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 series availability: Redmi Note 10 sale starts on 16 March Redmi Note 10 Pro sale starts on 17 March Redmi Note 10 Pro Max first sale on 18 March
12:55 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 pricing 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 13,999 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 11,999
12:54 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 Pro pricing 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 18,999 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 16,999 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 15,999
12:53 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max pricing 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 21,999 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 19,999 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 18,999
12:49 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 quality features:
12:48 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 specification recap
12:47 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery, comes with 33 W fast charger in the box
12:46 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 camera specifications
12:45 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 sports a 13 MP selfie camera
12:44 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 sports a 48 MP quad-camera setup It also comes with an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.
12:43 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 will come with MIUI 12 and will "soon be upgraded to MIUI 12.5"
12:42 (IST)
The Redmi Note 10 will feature up to 6 GB RAM and 1280 GB storage
12:41 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC
12:40 (IST)
The Redmi Note 10 comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and a pre-applied screen guard
12:39 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 features 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display It offer 1100 nits brightness and 180 Hz touch sampling rate
12:37 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 will come in three colour variants
12:37 (IST)
Redmi Note 10
12:35 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 Pro also comes with the same 120 Hz super AMOLED display, it features a 64 MP quad-camera array with a 5 MP macro lens and 8 MP ultra-wide lens The smartphone is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and a 5,020 mAh battery with 33W faster charger in the box. It also comes in the same three colour variants.
12:32 (IST)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
12:32 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with IR Blaster, pre-applied screen guard, and a transparent case in the box
12:31 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specification recap
12:29 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max battery specifications
12:28 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with a 5,020 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support
12:28 (IST)
The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be one of the first devices to be upgraded to MIUI 12.5 The new UI will allow users to remove a hots of system apps.
12:27 (IST)
The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage
12:25 (IST)
The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max uses Adreno 618 GPU
12:24 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by Qulacomm Snapdragon 732G platform
12:23 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max design language:
12:22 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with double-tap gesture
12:21 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes in three colour variants
12:20 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max display specifications
12:19 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch super AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate The display offers 1200 nits brightness, and supports HDR 10.
12:16 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 Pro max camera specifications
12:16 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max sports a 16 MP selfie punch-hole display camera
12:15 (IST)
Xiaomi has also made some additions to the camera app for the Redmi Note 10 series
12:12 (IST)
The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max also features an 8 MP Ultra-wide angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor
12:11 (IST)
The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max also sports a 5MP Super Macro lens
12:11 (IST)
The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 108 MP primary camera that uses Samsung's ISOCELL HM2 sensor
12:07 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
12:05 (IST)
Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain says that Redmi has sold over 200 million units of Note series across the world
12:03 (IST)
Xiaomi announces new Shiksha Har Haath initiative The initiative is aimed at providing access to smartphones to students across the country. Anybody can donate any old working smartphone for the initiative via Mi Home, Mi.com or Mi Studio.
12:00 (IST)
The event is now live...
11:55 (IST)
Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain also teased the Redmi Note 10 series' macro camera
11:38 (IST)
Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series will feature an 108 MP quad-camera setup
11:27 (IST)
Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series smartphones will feature an AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate
11:20 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 series global launch Xiaomi is hosting a launch event to unveil the Redmi Note 10 series globally. The event will kick off at 12 pm IST. Follow the liveblog for all the updates from the launch event.
Xiaomi is hosting a global launch event today to unveil the new Redmi Note 10 series. The series is expected to include three smartphones – Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Xiaomi will be streaming the event live on its social media pages. Ahead of the event, we already know, that the Redmi Note 10 series will feature a punch-hole AMOLED display, 108 MP quad-camera setup, 120 Hz refresh rate display. The highest variant in the series is also believed to feature the new Snapdragon 888 processor.
According to an earlier report, Redmi Note 10 is likely to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and Snapdragon 678 chipset. The main camera at the back is expected to be a 48 MP sensor, which will be backed with an ultra-wide lens, and a 5 MP macro lens. The report has also suggested that the upcoming Redmi Note 10 will carry a 5,000 mAh battery and support 33 W fast charging.
The smartphone is likely to offer up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
A tipster Xiamiui revealed on Twitter that Redmi Note 10 Pro is likely to feature a 120 Hz AMOLED display. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset and sport a 64 MP quad camera setup. It might come with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Redmi Note 10 Pro is likely to be equipped with a 5,050 mAh battery.
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is expected to feature a 120 Hz AMOLED display. It might come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 chipset and 108 MP quad camera setup. It is likely to be equipped with a 5,050 mAh battery.
