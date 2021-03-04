Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Xiaomi is hosting a global launch event today to unveil the new Redmi Note 10 series. The series is expected to include three smartphones – Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Xiaomi will be streaming the event live on its social media pages. Ahead of the event, we already know, that the Redmi Note 10 series will feature a punch-hole AMOLED display, 108 MP quad-camera setup, 120 Hz refresh rate display. The highest variant in the series is also believed to feature the new Snapdragon 888 processor.

Redmi Note 10 expected specifications

According to an earlier report, Redmi Note 10 is likely to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and Snapdragon 678 chipset. The main camera at the back is expected to be a 48 MP sensor, which will be backed with an ultra-wide lens, and a 5 MP macro lens. The report has also suggested that the upcoming Redmi Note 10 will carry a 5,000 mAh battery and support 33 W fast charging.

The smartphone is likely to offer up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 10 Pro expected specifications

A tipster Xiamiui revealed on Twitter that Redmi Note 10 Pro is likely to feature a 120 Hz AMOLED display. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset and sport a 64 MP quad camera setup. It might come with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Redmi Note 10 Pro is likely to be equipped with a 5,050 mAh battery.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max expected specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is expected to feature a 120 Hz AMOLED display. It might come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 chipset and 108 MP quad camera setup. It is likely to be equipped with a 5,050 mAh battery.