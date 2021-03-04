Thursday, March 04, 2021Back to
Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max to launch today at 12 pm IST: How to watch it live

Redmi Note 10 series will come with a 120 Hz AMOLED display and quad rear camera setup.


tech2 News StaffMar 04, 2021 09:50:13 IST

Much-awaited Redmi Note 10 series will make its global debut today in India. The series is expected to include three models namely Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The event will kick off at 12 pm IST today. The smartphone series is likely to come with a punch-hole AMOLED display and a 108 MP quad-camera setup. In addition to this, the smartphone series will come with a 120 Hz refresh rate display and Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

Redmi Note 10 series will come with 108 MP quad rear camera setup.

Redmi Note 10 series launch: How to watch the livestream

The launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST. You can catch the livestream on Xiaomi's official YouTube, Twitter and Facebook page. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.

Redmi Note 10 expected specifications

According to an earlier report, Redmi Note 10 is likely to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and Snapdragon 678 chipset. The main camera at the back is expected to be a 48 MP sensor, which will be backed with an ultra-wide lens, and a 5 MP macro lens. The report has also suggested that the upcoming Redmi Note 10 will carry a 5,000 mAh battery and support 33 W fast charging.

The smartphone is likely to offer up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 10 Pro expected specifications

A tipster Xiamiui revealed on Twitter that Redmi Note 10 Pro is likely to feature a 120 Hz AMOLED display. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset and sport a 64 MP quad camera setup. It might come with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Redmi Note 10 Pro is likely to be equipped with a 5,050 mAh battery.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max expected specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is expected to feature a 120 Hz AMOLED display. It might come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 chipset and 108 MP quad camera setup. It is likely to be equipped with a 5,050 mAh battery.

 

