tech2 News Staff

Redmi Note 10 series that includes Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max debuted in India recently. Today, Redmi Note 10 Pro will go on sale at 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com. The highlights of the smartphone include a 64 MP quad rear camera setup, 8 GB RAM, 33 W fast charging, 120 Hz refresh rate display and Snapdragon 732 G chipset. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will go on sale tomorrow (25 March) at 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com.

(Also Read: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Vs Redmi Note 10: What's the difference)

Redmi Note 10 Pro pricing, availability, sale offers

Redmi Note 10 Pro comes in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at 15,999, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999 and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at 18,999.

The smartphone will be available for purchase at 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com.

Xiaomi has also announced that consumers buying Redmi 10 series smartphones will also get up to Rs 1,500 off on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display that comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 732 G chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Redmi Note 10 Pro features a quad-camera setup that houses a 64 MP Samsung GW3 primary sensor, a 5 MP Super Macro lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

It is equipped with a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging.