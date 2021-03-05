Friday, March 05, 2021Back to
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Vs Redmi Note 10: What's the difference

Redmi Note 10 offers up to 6 GB RAM and will be available at a starting price of Rs 11,999 from 16 March.


Priya SinghMar 05, 2021 14:40:57 IST

Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship series – Redmi Note 10 series – which includes Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. While the new models still drag along some old features like 5,020 mAh battery, support for 33 W fast charging and similar punch-hole display design, it also brings some good features for smartphones under Rs 21,000. The Redmi Note 10 series comes with features like 120 Hz Super AMOLED display and 108 MP quad camera setup. The two features are especially exciting to see in the price segment.

But, is it ground-breaking? On paper. Yes.

Do we need that? Maybe.

It all comes down to which new Redmi Note 10 series model will the masses prefer? Which one brings more value for money?

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Vs Redmi Note 10: Whats the difference

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 series pricing, availability

Redmi Note 10 comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,999 while the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 13,999. It will go on sale on 16 March on Amazon and Mi.com

Redmi Note 10 Pro comes in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at 15,999, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999 and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at 18,999.  It will go on sale on 17 March on Amazon and Mi.com

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999 and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 21,999. It will be available for purchase on 18 March on Amazon and Mi.com

Redmi Note 10 Vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Here is a detailed specification comparison of Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max:

Redmi Note 10 Redmi Note 10 Pro Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Display Size (inch) 6.43 6.67 6.67
Resolution (pixels) 2400 x 1080 2400 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Brightness (nits) 1100 1200 1200
Display Type FHD+ SUPER AMOLED Display FHD+ Super AMOLED FHD+ Super AMOLED
Dimensions(mm) 160.46 x 74.5 x 8.3 164 x 76.5 x 8.1 164 x 76.5 x 8.1
Weight (gm) 178.8 192 192
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type nanoSIM + nanoSIM nanoSIM + nanoSIM nanoSIM + nanoSIM
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa -core Octa -core
GPU Adreno 612 Adreno 618 Adreno 618
RAM 4 GB, 6 GB 6 GB, 8 GB 6 GB, 8 GB
On-Board Memory 64 GB, 128 GB 64 GB, 128 GB 64 GB, 128 GB
Expandable Memory Yes Yes Yes
Rear Camera Array quad camera Quad camera Quad camera
Rear Camera Setup 48 MP Sony IMX582 + 2 MP Macro Sensor + 8 MP Ultra-wide angle Camera + 2 MP Depth Sensor 64 MP Samsung GW3 sensor + 5 MP Super Macro + 8 MP Ultra-wide angle Camera + 2 MP Depth Sensor
108 MP Samsung HM2 sensor + 5 MP Super Macro + 8 MP Ultra-wide angle Camera +2 MP Depth Sensor
Secondary Camera 13 MP 16 MP 16 MP
Video Capture 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps
Flash Yes Yes Yes
OS Version Android 11, MIUI 12 Android 11, MIUI 12 Android 11, MIUI 12
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant
GPS Yes, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth 5 5 5
NFC No No No
Fingerprint Scanner Side-mounted Side-mounted Side-mounted
3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes
USB Type Type-C Type-C Type-C
USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0
Battery (mAh) 5,000 5,020 5,020
Fast charging 33 W 33 W 33 W
Colors Frost White, Shadow Black, Aqua Green Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue, Dark Night
Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue, Dark Night
Starting price Rs 11,999 Rs 16,999 Rs 18,999
First sale 16 March 17 March 18 March

Conclusion

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max come with the same specifications except for the camera. So, unless you really care about the 108 MP quad camera, you can ditch the Pro Max model. Also, while we are yet to test the smartphone, it's notable to mention that the 108 MP primary sensor though looks good on paper, Google Pixel series is proof that the number of megapixels and sensors may not necessarily translate to premium picture quality. But that's not to say that it's not interesting that the 108 MP camera-sporting Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is priced at Rs 21,000, while the OG Galaxy S21 Ultra with 108 MP camera tech costs over Rs 70,000.

Talking about the Redmi Note 10, it's not much of a jump from its predecessor since it has a smaller battery (Note 10: 5,000 mAh, Note 9: 5,020 mAh), faster-charging speed (Note 10: 33 W, Note 9: 22.5 W), similar 48 MP quad-camera setup, same size display and the same 13 MP selfie camera.

tags

