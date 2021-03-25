tech2 News Staff

Redmi Note 10 series debuted in India last week. The series includes three models Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The three models come with a Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and a quad rear camera setup. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com. The smartphone comes with a 108 MP quad rear camera setup and a 5,020 mAh battery that comes with support for 33 W fast charging.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max pricing, availability, sale offers

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999 and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 21,999.

Be a part of the #108MP REVOLUTION!

Grab your #RedmiNote10ProMax from https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo, Mi Home and @AmazonIN tomorrow at 12 noon. Avail up to ₹1500 off with @ICICIBank Credit Cards or get up to ₹600 cashback using @MobiKwik code 'MBK600' on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo. pic.twitter.com/smaBMNsmdp — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) March 24, 2021

It will go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com.

Xiaomi has also announced that consumers buying Redmi 10 series smartphones will also get up to Rs 1,500 off on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specifications

Redmi Note 10 features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display that comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 732 G chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

For photography, it sports a quad rear camera setup that houses a 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5 MP Super macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 16 MP punch hole camera. The Camera app now comes with Night mode 2.0, Magic Clone mode, Dual Video mode and more.

It is equipped with a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging.