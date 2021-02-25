FP Trending

Xiaomi will launch the new Redmi K40 series in China today. The livestream starts at 7.30 pm CST (around 5 PM IST and can be watched on Xiaomi’s official Chinese website. The company is expected to showcase two smartphones from the company that includes the Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40. The event might also include a RedmiBook Pro laptop and Redmi Max television models. GM Lu Weibing has been posting teasers on Weibo that point to some of the specs of the upcoming Redmi K40 series.

As per a previous report, the Pro model of the K40 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor. The phone is expected to come with a 120 Hz OLED display but details suggest that the touch sampling rate of the display could be higher than 300 Hz, making it the fastest display in terms of touch sampling ever seen on a smartphone.

The K40 will be certified for Hi-Res Audio and will get Dolby panoramic sound support and is said to pack an advanced vibration motor for better haptic feedback.

The company could also provide add-on shoulder buttons, wherein users will be able to map their functions accordingly and adjust their position for maximum comfort. The phone would accompany a fan that would clip on the back to keep the chipset running and cool.

There is no confirmation of these features on the vanilla Redmi K40. Reports suggest that the Redmi K40 Pro could be powered by the Snapdragon 888 CPU, while the vanilla Redmi K40 could get the Snapdragon 870. The accessories are expected to work for both, however, the fancy audio/haptic feedback and 300+ Hz touch sampling rate feature could be reserved for the Pro variant.