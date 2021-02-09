Tuesday, February 09, 2021Back to
Redmi K40 with 'world’s smallest punch-hole camera' to launch in China on 25 February

Redmi K40 model is expected to pack Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset– the Snapdragon 888 SoC.


Feb 09, 2021

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing teased the new upcoming Redmi K40 on Weibo. The Redmi K40 will be an upgrade to the Redmi K30 that was launched last year and is expected to be accompanied by a Redmi K40 Pro smartphone alongside when launched. The phone is teased to feature the “world's smallest” hole-punch display design backed with ultimate screen-to-body-ratio. The selfie camera teased will be positioned in the center of the display, towards the top. The smartphone will debut in China on 25 February.

Redmi K40. Image: Weibo

Apart from the new flat display and a hole-punch design, the phone is touted to feature a compelling battery performance, backed with an ergonomic design.

Weibing also went on to comment on his Weibo post that the upcoming Redmi K40 would come with a dual stereo speaker system. Additionally, he also shared a camera sample from the phone's camera, highlighting the camera's photography capability.

As far as the specs are concerned, Lu Weibing revealed some of the key specs for the K40 series. Similar to last year's K30 Pro, the K40 model will pack Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset– the Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is said to come with a flat display which is touted as “the most expensive flat screen” but there is still no clarity on the refresh rate prospects of the screen or would the screen feature an LCD or an AMOLED panel. The premium K40 will house a large 4,000 mAh battery but nothing can be said on the fast charging numbers as of now.

Redmi K40 is expected to launch at a starting price of CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 34,000) in China.

