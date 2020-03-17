Tuesday, March 17, 2020Back to
Redmi K30 Pro to launch on 24 March; might come with a pop-up selfie camera

Redmi K30 Pro is likely to feature a 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor at the back.


tech2 News StaffMar 17, 2020 13:01:43 IST

Redmi has officially announced that it will launch its flagship Redmi K30 Pro on 24 March in China. This was confirmed via a poster shared by the company on Weibo.

A Weibo post by Lu Weibing, Redmi General Manager confirmed previously that Redmi K30 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Recently, a few alleged hands-on images have popped up on Weibo that suggest the smartphone is likely to feature a circular camera module that houses quad-camera setup and pop up selfie camera. The images also revealed that the smartphone will probably come with 5G connectivity and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Redmi K30

If these rumours are to be believed, Redmi K30 Pro will feature a notchless display.

Redmi K30 Pro poster. Image: Weibo

As per a report by GSMArena, the smartphone might be equipped with a 4,700 mAh battery that will support 33W fast charging. The report also suggests that Redmi K30 Pro might feature a 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor at the back.

Redmi K30 Pro hands-on images. Image: Weibo

To recall, Xiaomi recently unveiled its Redmi Note 9 series in India that includes Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The Note 9 Pro has gone on its first sale today.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


