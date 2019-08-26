tech2 News Staff

It's just been a few weeks that Xiaomi debuted its new K-series in India with the launch of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro (review). Now, the company general manager Lu Weibing has confirmed that Redmi is already working on the successor — Redmi K30.

Weibing announced this on his Weibo page, where along with revealing that the device will officially be called Redmi K30 and that the company is already working on it, he also said that the smartphone will come with support for 5G connectivity.

Unfortunately, that is the entire extent of what we know about the Redmi K30 smartphone so far. However, we do believe that like the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro were launched alongside each other, the Redmi K30 will also be unveiled along with a Pro version.

Further, a report by Digit suggests that the Redmi K30 Pro can be expected to unveil sometime in May 2020. Redmi, however, has not officially announced any timeline for the launch.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro: Specifications and features

To recall, the Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a fingerprint sensor of the in-display variety along with a pop-out front-facing camera which gives the phone a near bezel-less design.

Redmi's 'Flagship Killer 2.0' has certainly got the flagship-level internals as well. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K20 Pro has triple rear cameras which consist of a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The pop-out camera on the phone has a 20 MP sensor. In terms of video shooting capabilities, the device has a 960 fps slo-mo feature along with 4K @ 30 fps recording.

The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast-charging capabilities. Redmi claims this can charge the phone 58 percent in 30 minutes and completely fill the power cell in 74 minutes. Apart from that Redmi has also added a Game Turbo 2.0 feature that allocates more resources for gaming.

Redmi K20 packs in the Snapdragon 730 and also has the Sony IMX582 sensor instead of Redmi K20 Pro's IMX586. Rest, all other specs remain the same except for an 18W fast charging support instead of 27W.

