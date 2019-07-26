tech2 News Staff

Earlier this month, Xiaomi launched its new K-series of smartphones in India — Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro (review). Days after release, the latter has now started to receive the new MIUI 10.3.3 update, which comes along with the June security patch.

This is the first OTA update being rolled out to the smartphone. The software update is 475 MB in size.

Per the official announcement for the update, the Redmi K20 will now have a more optimised fingerprint unlock experience. The update will also optimise the capture time on the 48 MP camera mode. Furthermore, the official changelog also mentions enhancement to the touch performance of the phone specifically when using the Game Turbo feature.

Full Changelog:

- Lockscreen

Optimized fingerprint unlock experience

- Camera

Optimized 48MP Capture Time

- Game Turbo

Touch performance in Game Turbo

Considering it's an OTA update, you should automatically be prompted for the same. If not, you can check for its availability on your Redmi K20 Pro by going to Settings > About phone > System update.

Redmi K20 Pro: Specifications and features

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a fingerprint sensor of the in-display variety along with a pop-out front-facing camera which gives the phone a near bezel-less design.

Redmi's 'Flagship Killer 2.0' has certainly got the flagship-level internals as well. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K20 Pro has triple rear cameras which consist of a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The pop-out camera on the phone has a 20 MP sensor. In terms of video shooting capabilities, the device has a 960 fps slo-mo feature along with 4K @ 30 fps recording.

The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast-charging capabilities. Redmi claims this can charge the phone 58 percent in 30 minutes and completely fill the power cell in 74 minutes. Apart from that Redmi has also added a Game Turbo 2.0 feature that allocates more resources for gaming.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.