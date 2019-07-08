tech2 News Staff

The Redmi K20 Pro is expected to arrive in India on 17 July but there's one edition of the phone that Xiaomi did announce when they launched the K20 series in China, but did not reveal much about.

The Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition, as the name suggests, is a special variant of the Redmi K20 that's now official in China and if you're a Marvel fan, you'll definitely appreciate what Xiaomi's tried to do with the design here.

The limited edition model abandons the gradient design for a back that's styled after Iron Man's suit, and you also get exclusive Avengers backgrounds to go with the design. The packaging itself is pretty interesting and comes with the usual additions that you'd expect from a limited edition phone.

Also being referred to as the Redmi K20 Pro Avengers edition, the phone comes in a large box with the Avengers logo, and you also get a blue case (with the requisite Avengers branding) and a collectible badge. In fact, the entire package is quite similar to what we've seen earlier this year with the Oppo F11 Pro Avengers edition.

While the new addition still doesn't show up on Xiaomi China's website just yet, as per a report by GSMArena, a user did upload a few hands-on images on Weibo to allow us a closer look at the design of the limited edition phone.

Apart from the fancy packaging, a fresh new case and the design changes, the Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Limited Edition features the same internals as the standard K20 Pro. This includes the same Snapdragon 855 chipset, a 6.39-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display, a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48 MP primary sensor, a retractable front camera module and a 4,000 mAh battery unit.

This variant also features 8 GB of RAM and comes with 256 GB of onboard storage. Head of POCO Phone global, Alvin Tse, also tweeted images of the Avengers edition K20 variant.

Happy Monday! Let's go deep into @Xiaomi R&D lab. I found this sweet prototype of #RedmiK20 #RedmiK20Pro special and limited finishing. It has a bit of carbon fiber finishing but at the same time metallic sheen. RT if you find it unique and beautiful! pic.twitter.com/XxH3qy89QW — Alvin Tse (@atytse) July 8, 2019

Will we see this variant launch in India? Well, our guess is as good as yours. But, considering how popular the Marvel Cinematic Universe is among Indians, we wouldn't be surprised to see Xiaomi brings the variant to India.

