tech2 News Staff

Redmi 9i with a 5,000 mAh battery debuted in India recently. This is the fourth model of the company's Redmi 9 series that already includes Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A. The highlight of Redmi 9i is 4 GB RAM.

The smartphone will be available for purchase today at 12 pm in India.

Redmi 9i pricing, availability

The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,299 and the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,299.

It will be available in Sea Blue, Nature Green and Midnight Black colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Mi.com.

Redmi 9i specifications

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage that is expandable up to 512 GB via a micro SD card. Redmi 9i runs on MIUI 12.

In terms of camera, it comes with a 13 MP rear camera setup and a 5 MP selfie camera. The camera also comes with Pro mode, Palm Shutter mode and more. According to Redmi, it also features AI scene detection which recognises 32 different scenes, including 5 India specific scenes.

It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. It also comes with a P2i coating that makes it water-resistant.