Redmi 9i with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8,299

Redmi 9i comes with 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 512 GB.


tech2 News StaffSep 15, 2020 12:34:12 IST

The fourth smartphone under the Redmi 9 series, Redmi 9i, debuted today in India. This series already includes Redmi 9, Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 Prime.

The newly launched smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Redmi 9i pricing, availability

Redmi 9i comes in two variants:

4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant  is priced at Rs 8,299

4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,299.

Redmi 9i

It will be available in Sea Blue, Nature Green and Midnight Black colour variants.

It will go on its first sale on 18 September on Flipkart and mi.com at 12 pm.

Redmi 9i specifications

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage that is expandable up to 512 GB via a micro SD card. Redmi 9i runs on MIUI 12.

In terms of camera, it comes with a 13 MP rear camera setup and a 5 MP selfie camera. The camera also comes with Pro mode, Palm Shutter mode and more. According to Redmi, it also features AI scene detection which recognises 32 different scenes, including 5 India specific scenes.

It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. It also comes with a P2i coating that makes it water-resistant.

