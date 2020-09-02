tech2 News Staff

After Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime, the company is now gearing up to launch Redmi 9A in India today. The smartphone has already debuted in Malaysia alongside Redmi 9C.

Redmi 9A teaser on the Amazon India website has confirmed that the smartphone will go on the first sale on 4 September.

As per a recent company tweet, Redmi is also expected to launch wired earphones today at the event.

Redmi 9A launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will start at 12 pm today. You can visit the company's YouTube page or tap on the webcast link embedded below to watch the livestream.



Taking the plot forward, any guesses what are we talking about 👀#WiredForEverything on 2.09.20 📢 pic.twitter.com/VE9iwMxRWr — Redmi India - #Redmi9 is here! (@RedmiIndia) August 31, 2020

Redmi 9A expected specifications

As per a previous report, the upcoming smartphone might be powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and offer 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. In terms of battery, it is expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery.

As for the cameras, Redmi 9A is likely to feature a single 13 MP camera at the back. For selfies, the smartphone is expected to house a 5 MP front camera that sits in the waterdrop notch.

The report reveals that the smartphone is priced at RM 359 (approx Rs 6,300) in Malaysia but it might be a little more expensive here in India. Redmi 9A is expected to be available in Midnight Grey, Twilight Blue and Peacock Green.