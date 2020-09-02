Wednesday, September 02, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi 9A to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here is how to watch it live

In addition to Redmi 9A, the company will also launch wired earphones at the event today.


tech2 News StaffSep 02, 2020 09:13:26 IST

After Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime, the company is now gearing up to launch Redmi 9A in India today. The smartphone has already debuted in Malaysia alongside Redmi 9C.

Redmi 9A teaser on the Amazon India website has confirmed that the smartphone will go on the first sale on 4 September.

As per a recent company tweet, Redmi is also expected to launch wired earphones today at the event.

Redmi 9A to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here is how to watch it live

Redmi 9A Amazon teaser.

Redmi 9A launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will start at 12 pm today. You can visit the company's YouTube page or tap on the webcast link embedded below to watch the livestream.

Redmi 9A expected specifications

As per a previous report, the upcoming smartphone might be powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and offer 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. In terms of battery, it is expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery.

As for the cameras, Redmi 9A is likely to feature a single 13 MP camera at the back. For selfies, the smartphone is expected to house a 5 MP front camera that sits in the waterdrop notch.

The report reveals that the smartphone is priced at RM 359 (approx Rs 6,300) in Malaysia but it might be a little more expensive here in India. Redmi 9A is expected to be available in Midnight Grey, Twilight Blue and Peacock Green.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Redmi 9

Redmi 9 may soon launch in India, teases Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain

Aug 20, 2020
Redmi 9 may soon launch in India, teases Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain
Redmi 9i likely to launch in India soon, expected to be rebranded Redmi 9A

Redmi 9i

Redmi 9i likely to launch in India soon, expected to be rebranded Redmi 9A

Aug 28, 2020

science

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

COVID-19 Prevention

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

Sep 01, 2020
Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Space Radiation

Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Aug 31, 2020
NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Solar Science

NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Aug 31, 2020
Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Space debris

Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Aug 31, 2020