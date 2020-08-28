tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi recently launched its Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime in India at a starting price of Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively. A report by PriceBaba hints that the company will soon launch Redmi 9i in India. This upcoming smartphone might be rebranded Redmi 9A that has already debuted in Malaysia.

The report referring to tipster Ishan Agarwal revealed that the upcoming smartphone might be powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and offer 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. In terms of battery, it is expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery.

As for the cameras, Redmi 9i is likely to feature a single 13 MP camera at the back. For selfies, the smartphone is expected to house a 5 MP front camera that sits in the waterdrop notch.

The report reveals that the smartphone is priced at RM 359 (approx Rs 6,300) in Malaysia but it might be a little more expensive here in India. Redmi 9i is expected to be available in Midnight Grey, Twilight Blue and Peacock Green.