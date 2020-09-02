11:21 (IST)

Redmi 9A expected specifications

The smartphone has already debuted in Malaysia. Redmi 9A might be powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and offer 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. In terms of battery, it is expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery.

As for the cameras, Redmi 9A is likely to feature a single 13 MP camera at the back. For selfies, the smartphone is expected to house a 5 MP front camera that sits in the waterdrop notch.