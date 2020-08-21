tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi will launch its Redmi 9 in India on 27 August. The company has confirmed the same via a tweet. A microsite dedicated to the smartphone launch has also gone live. This microsite reveals that the smartphone will come with an AI dual rear camera setup. Xiaomi has also confirmed that Redmi 9 will come with MIUI 12.

To recall, Mi 10 (Review) is the first smartphone in India that has received the MIUI 12 update in India.

The upcoming Redmi 9 smartphone is expected to come with specifications similar to Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C (launched in Malaysia) back in June.

️⚫️♏️❗️ The answer to 'Where is 9⃣?' is here! All-new #Redmi9 is launching on 27th Aug 2020! RT & get ready to enter a life of #MoreRAMMoreFun! ❤️ Get notified NOW: https://t.co/YUiFXVzr6D pic.twitter.com/ZOTFggV2Lg — Redmi India - #Redmi9Prime (@RedmiIndia) August 20, 2020

Redmi 9C specification

The Redmi 9C sports 6.53-inch HD+ Dot Drop (720 x 1,600) pixels display. It has 20:9 aspect ratio and has 400 nit brightness. The screen supports colour temperature adjustment, standard mode, reading mode and sunlight mode.

The device has a triple camera setup in the rear which includes 13 MP primary camera, 2 MP macro camera, and 2 MP depth sensor. For selfie, there is 5 MP camera with screen flash.

The Redmi 9C has dual-SIM support and is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. It comes with 5,000 mAh battery.

Redmi 9A: Specification

The Redmi 9A also has 6.53-inch HD+ dot drop (720 x 1,600) display. It comes with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. It just has one 13 MP camera on the rear and for selfie there is a 5 MP camera.