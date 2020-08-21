Friday, August 21, 2020Back to
Redmi 9 with AI dual camera to be launched in India on 27 August: Here is all we know so far

Xiaomi's Redmi 9 dedicated microsite has confirmed that the smartphone will come with MIUI 12.


tech2 News StaffAug 21, 2020 09:48:53 IST

Xiaomi will launch its Redmi 9 in India on 27 August. The company has confirmed the same via a tweetmicrosite dedicated to the smartphone launch has also gone live. This microsite reveals that the smartphone will come with an AI dual rear camera setup. Xiaomi has also confirmed that Redmi 9 will come with MIUI 12.

To recall, Mi 10 (Review) is the first smartphone in India that has received the MIUI 12 update in India.

The upcoming Redmi 9 smartphone is expected to come with specifications similar to Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C (launched in Malaysia) back in June.

Redmi 9C specification

The Redmi 9C sports 6.53-inch HD+ Dot Drop (720 x 1,600) pixels display. It has 20:9 aspect ratio and has 400 nit brightness. The screen supports colour temperature adjustment, standard mode, reading mode and sunlight mode.

The device has a triple camera setup in the rear which includes 13 MP primary camera, 2 MP macro camera, and 2 MP depth sensor. For selfie, there is 5 MP camera with screen flash.

The Redmi 9C has dual-SIM support and is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. It comes with 5,000 mAh battery.

Redmi 9A: Specification

The Redmi 9A also has 6.53-inch HD+ dot drop (720 x 1,600) display. It comes with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. It just has one 13 MP camera on the rear and for selfie there is a 5 MP camera.

