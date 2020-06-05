Friday, June 05, 2020Back to
  Technology News
  News-Analysis

Redmi 9's launch date, live pictures and specifications leaked: All we know so far

Redmi 9 series is expected to include a Redmi 9, Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C.


FP TrendingJun 05, 2020 12:13:01 IST

The first live images and launch date of Redmi 9 has been leaked online. The smartphone will reportedly be launched on 25 June.

The leaked images show that the rear panel design of the Redmi 9 is similar to that of the Redmi K30 due to its circular design and vertical alignments.

However, the placement of camera with the flash and the fingerprint scanner makes it look a lot like its predecessor Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Redmi 9s launch date, live pictures and specifications leaked: All we know so far

Redmi 8

A tipster has now said that the phone will be priced under $150 in Vietnam and it is expected to be cheaper in India and China.

Leaked photos of the smartphone show it to have two colour variants -- Teal/Green and Violet.

As per the tipster, Redmi 9 will be powered by Helio G80 processor and feature 6.5inch full-HD 1080p LCD display with a middle hole-punch design. It will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and come with 3GB and 4GB RAM variants. The 3GB RAM model will be paired with 32 GB internal storage, while 4GB variant will have 64 GB storage.

It is expected to feature quad camera set up - 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP and 8 MP selfie camera.

On the other hand, specs of Redmi 9A and 9C have also been leaked. Redmi 9A will sport a single 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP selfie shooter. It will be powered by a Helio G25 chipset and feature HD+ resolution.

Redmi 9C will come with three cameras, 13MP + 5MP + 2MP, and two shooters, 13MP + 2MP.

All the members of Redmi 9 series will have a USB-C port, 3.5 mm audio jack, IR port and a fingerprint scanner.

