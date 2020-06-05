FP Trending

The first live images and launch date of Redmi 9 has been leaked online. The smartphone will reportedly be launched on 25 June.

The leaked images show that the rear panel design of the Redmi 9 is similar to that of the Redmi K30 due to its circular design and vertical alignments.

However, the placement of camera with the flash and the fingerprint scanner makes it look a lot like its predecessor Redmi Note 8 Pro.

A tipster has now said that the phone will be priced under $150 in Vietnam and it is expected to be cheaper in India and China.

Redmi 9

Helio G80 (yes, G80 not G70)

6.5 inch Full HD LCD Display

Middle punch hole camera design

Plastic back and frame

5000mAh, 18W fast charge in the box

3/32, 4/64

Under $150 in Vietnam (expect to be cheaper in India and China)

Release in June 25th — Your favourite Chun is back (@Boby25846908) June 2, 2020

Leaked photos of the smartphone show it to have two colour variants -- Teal/Green and Violet.

As per the tipster, Redmi 9 will be powered by Helio G80 processor and feature 6.5inch full-HD 1080p LCD display with a middle hole-punch design. It will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and come with 3GB and 4GB RAM variants. The 3GB RAM model will be paired with 32 GB internal storage, while 4GB variant will have 64 GB storage.

It is expected to feature quad camera set up - 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP and 8 MP selfie camera.

Rear cam: 13+8+5+2

Front: 8MP — Your favourite Chun is back (@Boby25846908) June 2, 2020

On the other hand, specs of Redmi 9A and 9C have also been leaked. Redmi 9A will sport a single 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP selfie shooter. It will be powered by a Helio G25 chipset and feature HD+ resolution.

Redmi 9C will come with three cameras, 13MP + 5MP + 2MP, and two shooters, 13MP + 2MP.

All the members of Redmi 9 series will have a USB-C port, 3.5 mm audio jack, IR port and a fingerprint scanner.