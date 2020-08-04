Tuesday, August 04, 2020Back to
Redmi 9 Prime to launch in India at 12 pm today: Here is how to watch the launch event live

Redmi 9 Prime is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor and offer up to 4 GB RAM.


tech2 News StaffAug 04, 2020 10:37:50 IST

Redmi India will launch its Redmi 9 Prime in India today at 12 pm. Although the company has kept mum on the specifications of the smartphone, it is expected to come with the same specifications as the global variant of Redmi 9 that was launched some time back.

The smartphone is expected to sell on Amazon during the Prime Day sale that will kick off on 6 August.

Redmi 9 Prime teaser. Image: Xiaomi

Redmi 9 Prime launch: How to catch the live updates

The launch event will commence at 12 pm today. Viewers can visit the company's YouTube page to watch the livestream. They can also tap on the webcast link embedded below.

Redmi 9 Prime expected specifications

As for the specifications, the Redmi 9 is expected to be identical to its global variant. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection layer. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The display sports a waterdrop notch at the top.

The phone comes with a quad-camera setup (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) and an 8 MP camera at the front.

Equipped with a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, the Redmi 9 comes in two variants - 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. Redmi 9 features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

