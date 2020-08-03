Monday, August 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Best-Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale to begin on 6 August: Best deals on OnePlus 8 Pro, iPhone 11, Galaxy M31 and more

Amazon will offer a 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards during the upcoming sale.


tech2 News StaffAug 03, 2020 08:35:41 IST

This copy was originally pubbed on 23 July. It’s being repubbed today (3 August) as the sales begin this week.

Amazon is all set to host its Prime Day sale from 6 to 7 August. As per the Amazon sale preview, it will offer a discount of 10 percent to HDFC Debit and Credit cardholders to all buyers during the sale.

During the two-day sale, Amazon will be offering discounts and offers on several products including smartphones. Going by Amazon's dedicated microsite for the sale, buyers will get discounts on smartphones like Galaxy M31 (Review), iPhone 11 (Review), OnePlus 8 (Review), OnePlus 7T (Review), OnePlus 7T Pro (Review), Mi 10 (Review), OnePlus 8 Pro (Review), Galaxy S10, Oppo F15 (Review), Vivo V19, Vivo S1 Pro and Honor 9X.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale to begin on 6 August: Best deals on OnePlus 8 Pro, iPhone 11, Galaxy M31 and more

OnePlus 8 Pro

In the budget price segment, the site reveals that Redmi 8A Dual, Galaxy M21, Oppo A5 2020 and Galaxy M11 will be available at a lower price.

In addition to this, Amazon has also revealed that a few new smartphones will be available for purchase during this sale. These new smartphones include OnePlus Nord that will go on sale on 6 August at 12 pm. It is launched at a starting price of Rs 24,999 but the base variant will not go on sale this time. The other two 8 GB RAM and 12 GB RAM variants are priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy M31s that debuted in India last week will be available for purchase during the sale. The same is the case is with Honor 9A and Honor 9S, they were launched on 31 July and will go on sale during Prime Day sale. Amazon has also confirmed that Redmi Note 9 (Review) will be available in a new Scarlett Red colour variant.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord available for pre-order, will start shipping from 4 August

Jul 29, 2020
OnePlus Nord available for pre-order, will start shipping from 4 August
OnePlus Nord to feature a quad rear camera setup, a dual punch hole display, confirms the company CEO

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord to feature a quad rear camera setup, a dual punch hole display, confirms the company CEO

Jul 21, 2020
OnePlus Nord with Snapdragon 765G SoC, up to 12 GB RAM launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24,999, OnePlus Buds at Rs 4,990

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord with Snapdragon 765G SoC, up to 12 GB RAM launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24,999, OnePlus Buds at Rs 4,990

Jul 21, 2020
OnePlus Nord vs Galaxy A51 vs Realme X3 vs Vivo X50 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro: The newbie has some veteran competition

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord vs Galaxy A51 vs Realme X3 vs Vivo X50 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro: The newbie has some veteran competition

Jul 24, 2020
Samsung Galaxy M31s with a 6,000 mAh battery and a punch hole display to debut on 30 July

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy M31s with a 6,000 mAh battery and a punch hole display to debut on 30 July

Jul 21, 2020
Samsung Galaxy M31s with 64 MP quad camera setup launched at a starting price of Rs 19,499

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy M31s with 64 MP quad camera setup launched at a starting price of Rs 19,499

Jul 30, 2020

science

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020
Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Body Odour

Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Jul 29, 2020
Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Disease Control

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Jul 28, 2020
Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Space Radiation

Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Jul 27, 2020