tech2 News StaffSep 25, 2020 09:03:01 IST
Xiaomi launched the Redmi 9 Prime in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The smartphone comes with a 13 MP quad rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The Redmi 9 Prime comes in two storage variants with up to 128 GB internal memory. The smartphone will be available for purchase today on Amazon and mi.com at 12 pm.
Redmi 9 Prime pricing, availability
The Redmi 9 Prime comes in two variants- 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999, and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at 11,999.
Redmi 9 Prime comes in Ocean Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare, and Matte Black colour variants.
Redmi 9 Prime specifications
Redmi 9 Prime features a 6.53-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection layer. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The display sports a waterdrop notch at the top. It comes with Reading Mode 2.0, features system-wide Dark Mode.
The phone comes with a quad-camera setup (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) and an 8 MP camera at the front. The phone's camera app comes with some creative video modes like Kaleidoscopic video mode, palm shutter, among others.
The Redmi 9 Prime comes with a 10 W charger in the box, but it supports up to 18 W fast charging. Redmi 9 features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone also offers an option to further expand storage by up to 512 GB.
