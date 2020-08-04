Tuesday, August 04, 2020Back to
Redmi 9 Prime launch highlights: Pricing starts at Rs 9,999, will be available from 6 August during Amazon Prime Day sale

tech2 News StaffAug 04, 2020 13:31:19 IST

The Redmi 9 Prime will likely carry the same specifications as the global variant of the Redmi 9 smartphone.

  • 12:42 (IST)

    Redmi 9 Prime pricing and availability

    4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: Rs 9,999

    4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 11,999

    The smartphone will be available for purchase starting 6 August during the Prime Day sale.

  • 12:38 (IST)

    Redmi 9 Prime specs recap:

  • 12:35 (IST)

    Redmi 9 Prime comes with P2i coating and it is also splash proof.

    The phone will also come with a free case and a pre-installed screen protector.

  • 12:33 (IST)

    Redmi 9 ports and specifications:

  • 12:31 (IST)

    The Redmi 9 Prime is fuelled by a 5,020 mAh battery

    A 10 W charger is included in the box, but it supports up to 18 W fast charging.

  • 12:24 (IST)

    Redmi 9 Prime sports a 13 MP quad-camera setup

    The phone's camera app comes with some creative video modes like Kaleidoscopic video mode, palm shutter, among others.

  • 12:21 (IST)

    Redmi 9 Prime will feature 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage

    The phone will also come with an option to expand storage further by 512 GB.

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Redmi 9 Prime is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor

    It comes with ARM Mali-G52 GPU.

  • 12:17 (IST)

    Redmi 9 Prime sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ display

    It comes with Reading Mode 2.0, features system-wide Dark Mode. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass for portection.

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Redmi 9 Prime colour variants

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Redmi 9 Prime comes in Ocean Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare, and Matte Black colour variants

  • 12:12 (IST)

    The Redmi 9 Prime features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

  • 12:11 (IST)

    Redmi 9 Prime features an aura design

  • 12:07 (IST)

    Redmi 2 Prime was Xiaomi's first Make in India smartphone

  • 12:07 (IST)

    Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain is addressing the live stream

  • 12:01 (IST)

    The event has begun...

  • 11:57 (IST)

    Redmi 9 Prime is expected to carry the same specifications as the Redmi 9 global variant

    To recall, the Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection layer. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The display sports a waterdrop notch at the top.

    The phone comes with a quad-camera setup (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) and an 8 MP camera at the front.

    Equipped with a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, the Redmi 9 comes in two variants - 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. Redmi 9 features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

  • 11:46 (IST)

    Welcome, once again, to our liveblog! 

    Redmi India is scheduled to launch the Redmi 9 Prime in India today at 12 pm. Stay tuned for the smallest details from the launch event. 

    • read more

Xiaomi is scheduled to host another virtual launch event today. At the event, that is to begin at 12 pm today, the company is expected to launch the Redmi 9 Prime smartphone in India.

Xiaomi has not shared too many details about the purported Redmi 9 Prime, however, from what we know so far, the smartphone will likely carry the same specifications as the global variant of the Redmi 9 smartphone, which was launched last month.

The launch event will kick off at 12 pm. You will be able to watch the livestream of the launch event on Redmi India's official YouTube page.

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9 Prime expected specifications

Going by the Redmi 9's specification in the global variant, Redmi 9 Prime may feature a 6.53-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection layer. It could be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

The phone will also likely come with a quad-camera setup (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) and an 8 MP camera at the front.

Equipped with a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, the Redmi 9 can be expected to come in two variants - 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage, and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage.



