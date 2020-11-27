FP Trending

Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 4G and Redmi Watch have been launched by Xiaomi's sub-brand in China. The launch of the smartphones is different from the unveiling of the Redmi Note 9 series that took place earlier this year. Both Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 9 5G feature a circular camera module whereas the Redmi Note 9 4G comes with a rectangular camera module tucked on the left corner.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is the highest-end model among the newly launched phones. It is powered by a Snapdragon 750G chipset.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G sports 6.67-inch, 120 HZ LCD screen with a 240 HZ touch sampling rate. The smartphone obtains power from a 4,820 mAh battery coupled with 33 W wired fast charging. The device is IP53 water and dust resistance, has stereo speakers and NFC.

The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. As for photography, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has a quad-camera setup on the rear. It has a 108 MP Samsung HM2 camera with a 1/1.52" sensor. The other lenses include an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor.

For selfies, the smartphone has a 16 MP front camera.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is available in three colours - black, blue and gradient orange-blue colour. The 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 17,928). The 8 GB + 128 GB variant costs CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 20,170) and the 8 GB + 256 GB is priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,413).

Redmi Note 9 5G

The smartphone sport a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a 60 Hz refresh rate. It is powered with MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC.

The smartphone gets power from a larger 5,000 mAh battery. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10 and has dual speakers, AAC, LDAC, LHDC support.

The smartphone has USB-C and headphone jack. The Redmi Note 9 5G comes with a triple camera system consisting of a 48 MP main sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies, it has a 13 MP camera on the top left.

The phone is available in three variants - 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, 8 GB and 128 GB, and 8 GB and 256 GB..

Redmi Note 9 4G

The Redmi Note 9 4G is a base model and is different from the one launched in India earlier this year. It has a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a 60 Hz refresh rate and water notch.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and comes with a 6,000 mAh battery.

It has dual speakers and a triple camera setup on the rear. It comes with a 48 MP primary lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it has an 8 MP camera on the front.

The Redmi Note 9 4G comes in four options. The 4 GB + 128 GB variant is priced at CNY 999 (approximately Rs 11,195), the 6 GB + 128 GB variant costs CNY 1,099 (approximately Rs 12,318)

The 8 GB + 128 GB variant is sold at CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs 14,560), 8 GB + 256 GB will cost Rs 1,499 (approximately Rs 16,801).

Redmi Watch

Redmi has also launched a smartwatch that sports a 1.4-inch display with a 5ATM splash resistance rating. It has sensors to monitor heart rate and track steps. The battery of the wearable lasts seven days on active use and 12 days standby time.

The Redmi Watch is priced at CNY 299 (approximately Rs 3,350).