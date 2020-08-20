Thursday, August 20, 2020Back to
Redmi 9 may soon launch in India, teases Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain

The purported Redmi 9 smartphone could be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C that were launched in Malaysia in June.


FP TrendingAug 20, 2020 12:24:01 IST

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain teased on Twitter that the company will soon be launching a new smartphone under the Redmi 9 series in India.

Jain in his post did not reveal the name of the upcoming smartphone but said, "Where is the 9? Guess what's next?" He has mentioned all the devices with 9 in their names that the smartphone manufacturer has launched in India so far this year.

Redmi 9C

It is unclear what device could Jain be teasing, however, we can expect Xiaomi to launch Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C (that were launched in Malaysia in June) or a variant of those smartphones in India.

Xiaomi has already released Redmi 9 in India as Redmi 9 Prime earlier this month.

Redmi 9C: Specification

The Redmi 9C sports 6.53-inch HD+ Dot Drop (720 x 1,600) pixels display. It has 20:9 aspect ratio and has 400 nit brightness. The screen supports colour temperature adjustment, standard mode, reading mode and sunlight mode.

The device has a triple camera setup in the rear which includes 13 MP primary camera, 2 MP macro camera, and 2 MP depth sensor. For selfie, there is 5 MP camera with screen flash.

The Redmi 9C has dual-SIM support and is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. It comes with 5,000 mAh battery.

Redmi 9A: Specification

The Redmi 9A also has 6.53-inch HD+ dot drop (720 x 1,600) display. It comes with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. It just has one 13 MP camera on the rear and for selfie there is a 5 MP camera.

