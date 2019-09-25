Wednesday, September 25, 2019Back to
Redmi 8A vs Moto E6s vs Nokia 2.2 vs Realme C2 vs Samsung M10: Entry-level phones compared

The Redmi 8A has unique features such as a 5,000 mAh battery and a Type-C port for charging


tech2 News StaffSep 25, 2019 17:44:12 IST

Xiaomi announced the Redmi 8A and has yet again introduced a new device in the entry-level segment of Android smartphones.

The sub-7k price segment has recently seen some powerful smartphones make their way, only to push all the manufacturers to come out with a better one every time. On paper, the Redmi 8A looks no less.

Redmi 8A launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6,499.

Powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset, it comes with 32 GB of internal storage. There are two RAM variants of 2 GB and 3 GB with the same storage capacity.

It has a 6.22-inch display with an HD LCD panel that is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The display has a waterdrop notch design that Xiaomi is calling ‘Dot Notch’.

In the camera department, it comes with a 12 MP Sony IMX363 sensor on the rear and an 8 MP AI selfie shooter on the front.

Another highlighted feature is the 5,000 mAh battery capacity that none of its competitors offers at this price. It also comes with support for 18 W fast charging and it comes with a 10 W charger in the box.

Smartphone Redmi 8A Motorola Moto E6s Nokia 2.2 Realme C2 Samsung Galaxy M10
Display size (inch) 6.22 6.1 5.71 6.1 6.22
Resolution (pixels) 720 x 1520 720 x 1560 720 x 1520 720 x 1560 720 x 1520
Pixel density (PPI) 271 282 295 282 269
Display panel IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD
Dual-SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Mediatek Helio P22 Mediatek Helio A22 Mediatek Helio P22 Samsung Exynos 7870
CPU core count Octa-core Octa-core Quad-core Octa-core Octa-core
RAM 2/3 GB 4 GB 2/3 GB 2/3 GB 2/3 GB
Internal storage 32 GB 64 GB 16/32 GB 16/32 GB 16/32 GB
Expandable memory Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB
Primary camera 12 MP, f/1.9 13 MP, f/2.0 + 2 MP 13 MP, f/2.2 13 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP 13 MP, f/1.9 + 5 MP, f/2.2
Camera array Single Dual Single Dual Dual
Secondary camera 8 MP 8 MP 5 MP 5 MP 5 MP
OS version Android 9.0 Pie (MIUI 10) Android 9.0 Pie (Stock) Android 9.0 Pie (Android One) Android 9.0 Pie (ColorOS 6 Lite) Android 9.0 Pie (One UI)
3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
USB port type USB-C microUSB microUSB microUSB microUSB
Battery (mAh) 5,000  3,000 3,000 4,000 4,000
Fast charging Yes, 18 W No No No No
Colours Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, Sunset Red Polished Graphite, Bright Cherry, Dark Red Steel, Tungsten Black Diamond Black, Diamond Blue Ocean Blue, Charcoal Black
Prices in India Starts at Rs 6,499 Rs 7,999 Starts at Rs 6,999 Starts at Rs 5,999 Starts at Rs 7,999

Conclusion

The Redmi 8A has an incredible price for its specifications and features that brings some serious competition in the entry-level Android smartphone segment. It gives you the highest battery capacity of 5,000 mAh, supports 18 W fast charging and has a USB Type-C port. While the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 does seem like it could offer some extra performance than the rest, the Realme C2 is the only contender that could go head-to-head with the Redmi 8A considering its pricing. However, both these phones come with OEM UI skins and if a stock Android experience is something that's important to you, then you could consider the Nokia 2.2 that's decently priced.

Stay tuned for our full review where we'll find out which phone gets to sit on top in the entry-level budget segment of Android smartphones.

