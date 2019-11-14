Thursday, November 14, 2019Back to
Redmi 8 to go on sale today at 12 pm: Pricing, sale offers, specifications

For a smartphone under Rs 10,000, the highlight of Redmi 8 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset and 5,000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffNov 14, 2019 09:18:52 IST

Redmi 8 (review) will be available for purchase today on Flipkart and mi.com. The sale will kick off at 12 pm, and like most flash sales, it may last for just a few minutes (or seconds), so if you are interested in buying the smartphone, you need to be very quick on your feet.

Redmi 8 features a water drop notch at the top and a thick chin at the bottom. Image: tech2/Suraj Chaudhary

Redmi 8: Pricing and launch offers

Redmi 8 comes in two storage and RAM variants. The 3 GB + 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 7,999, and the 4 GB + 64 GB model will cost you Rs 8,999. However, as part of an introductory offer, the first 5 million units of the 4 GB + 64 GB variant will be made available at Rs 7,999.

The Redmi 8 comes in Emeral Green, Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour variants.

Redmi 8 has a glossy back that looks great but is prone to a lot of smudges and scratches. Image: tech2/Suraj Chaudhary

Redmi 8: Specifications and features

The Redmi 8 comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and the version on sale is paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage. All of this draws power from a 5,000 mAh battery.

The rear feature a 12 MP f/1.8 primary camera paired with a 2 MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is an 8 MP unit. A fingerprint sensor can also be found on the rear.

Storage can be expanded via microSD to 512 GB. A USB Type-C port handles charging and data transfer duties.

The phone is running the Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10.

