tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi recently unveiled its budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi 8A, in India a few days ago. During the launch, India head Manu Kumar Jain hinted that Xiaomi would soon be launching Redmi 8 in the country.

The launch date of Redmi 8 was confirmed by the company yesterday as 9 October. The tweet by the company hinted that the upcoming smartphone might come with a dual rear camera setup.

Giving more insight into the specifications of Redmi 8, a report by 91Mobiles reveals that the smartphone has been spotted on the Google Play Console listing. The report suggests that the smartphone might feature a dot notch HD+ display that is likely to have a 720 x 1,520 pixels resolution and 320p screen density.

Redmi 8 will reportedly come in 3 GB RAM variant and it is also possible that it might come in 4 GB RAM as well.

Mi fans, it's time to add #BatteryCameraAction to your #Diwali celebrations. 🎉 Bringing you a Redmi phone that has everything moooooooore! 😱 Why stop yourself from bingeing🔋, playing🎮 and clicking📸 more? RT if you know what's coming. 🔁 pic.twitter.com/IkaamvGNJz — Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) October 3, 2019

On the design front, the report reveals that it might come with polycarbonate glass, dual cameras, and a fingerprint scanner on the back.

It is expected that the upcoming phone will run on Android 9 Pie and might be powered by Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with Adreno 505 GPU.

The report suggests that there are chances that a "Pro" version will also launch alongside this Redmi 8. This Pro version might come with a name Redmi 8 Pro and sport a 48 MP camera at the back.