Redmi 8 reportedly makes an appearance on Google Play Console listing

The company has confirmed that Redmi 8 with dual rear cameras will be launched in India on 9 October.


tech2 News StaffOct 04, 2019 11:56:59 IST

Xiaomi recently unveiled its budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi 8A, in India a few days ago. During the launch, India head Manu Kumar Jain hinted that Xiaomi would soon be launching Redmi 8 in the country.

The launch date of Redmi 8 was confirmed by the company yesterday as 9 October. The tweet by the company hinted that the upcoming smartphone might come with a dual rear camera setup.

Giving more insight into the specifications of Redmi 8, a report by 91Mobiles reveals that the smartphone has been spotted on the Google Play Console listing. The report suggests that the smartphone might feature a dot notch HD+ display that is likely to have a 720 x 1,520 pixels resolution and 320p screen density.

Redmi 8A comes in three colour variants — Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red.

Redmi 8 will reportedly come in 3 GB RAM variant and it is also possible that it might come in 4 GB RAM as well.

On the design front, the report reveals that it might come with polycarbonate glass, dual cameras, and a fingerprint scanner on the back.

It is expected that the upcoming phone will run on Android 9 Pie and might be powered by Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with Adreno 505 GPU.

Redmi 8 is expected to offer 3 GB RAM. Image: 91Mobiles

The report suggests that there are chances that a "Pro" version will also launch alongside this Redmi 8. This Pro version might come with a name Redmi 8 Pro and sport a 48 MP camera at the back.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


