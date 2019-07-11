tech2 News Staff

Redmi 7A made its way to India earlier this month on 4th July. Now this Xiaomi smartphone is going on sale today for the first time. Redmi 7A will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the official website of the company and the Mi Home stores starting at 12.00 pm today.

Redmi 7A pricing and offers

Redmi 7A has been launched in two RAM and storage variants. The 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage model is priced at Rs 5,999 and the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 6,199. The smartphone will come in three colour variants — Matte Blue, Matte Glue, and Matte Black.

On the purchase of Redmi 7 A from the official Xiaomi website, buyers will get a discount of Rs 200 but it is a limited period offer and will be available till the end of July only. This means, if you buy the Redmi 7A this month, the 2 GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs 5,799 and the 3 GB RAM variant will cost Rs 5,999. On the other hand, Flipkart is giving some EMI options for the customers and an extra 5 percent discount for Axis Bank Buzz credit card users. as per Xiaomi's exchange offer, buyers will get 125 GB additional 4G data and Rs. 2,200 cashback from Jio and Mi Protect starting at Rs 399.

Redmi 7A specifications and features

Redmi 7A comes with a 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset and it will be available in two memory and storage configurations.

They include 2 GB / 16 GB and 3 GB / 32 GB variants. Users can also increase the storage with a micro-SD card that’s expandable up to 256 GB. The Redmi 7A’s highlight is the 4,000 mAh battery that comes with 10W charging. It charges using a micro-USB port. On the rear, it has a 12 MP IMX 486 camera sensor whereas on the front, there’s a 5 MP camera sensor that comes with an AI beauty mode. At the launch, Xiaomi also announced that the phone's rear camera will soon get an AI scene detection in the upcoming updates.

The phone doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor and instead, uses the front camera for AI Face unlock. The Redmi 7A has a dual nano-SIM slot where both support 4G VoLTE. It has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and supports Bluetooth 5.0. Redmi 7A is also the first in the A-series to be splash proof. The phone also features wireless FM Radio.

