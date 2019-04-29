Monday, April 29, 2019Back to
Redmi 7 to go on sale for the first time today at 12 pm on Mi Home and Amazon India

The camera system includes a 12 MP f/2.2 + 2 MP dual camera on the rear and an 8 MP f/2.0 at the front.

tech2 News StaffApr 29, 2019 09:58:21 IST

Xiaomi’s Redmi 7 smartphone will go on sale for the first time at 12 pm today. The phone, which succeeds the Redmi 6, will be available amazon.in and mi.com at prices starting at Rs 7,999 for the 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant and Rs 8,999 for the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage model.

As noted in our review of the device, the Redmi 7 sets new benchmarks in the budget smartphone segment, and it has an attractive design to boot.

Redmi 7 specifications

In terms of specs, we’re looking at a phone with a 6.26-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 632 SoC, either 2 GB or 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage – expandable by 512 GB via microSD – and a 4,000 man battery.

The camera system includes a 12 MP f/2.2 + 2 MP dual camera on the rear and an 8 MP f/2.0 at the front.

For biometrics, you get a fingerprint unlock. A faster but less secure face unlock mode is also supported.

For our full review, check out the video below:

