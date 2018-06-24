The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is set to launch in China tomorrow and it would seem from earlier leaks and renders, the phone will be the first Redmi smartphone with a notched display. Now we have yet another photo shoot of what looks to be the Redmi 6 Pro and it has confirmed almost all the design aspect of the device.

In these leaked pictures, uploaded on Weibo, we can see that some new things that were earlier not visible. The bottom of the phone shows a dual-speaker grills and a micro-USB port. On the phone's right, we see the presumable dual-SIM tray.

It was previously reported that the Redmi 6 and 6A were devoid of the IR Blaster, which can be considered as a signature Redmi feature. There is a possibility that Xiaomi might include the feature in the Pro version of the device.

The Redmi 6 Pro is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 626 chip and offers 3 GB RAM + 32 GB and 4 + 64 GB RAM and storage options. A 5.84-inch FHD+ display in a 19:9 aspect ratio, with a notch, is to make up the display. The notch can apparently be hidden via software.

While this is good news, it doesn’t seem like the phone offers an OLED display, meaning that the notch isn’t as likely to be well-hidden as it is on, say, the OnePlus 6. Rumours indicate that the phone will include a 12 MP + 5 MP (1.25 μm pixels) dual camera on the rear and a 5 MP camera on the front. The device is expected to be running MIUI 10 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo.