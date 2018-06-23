Saturday, June 23, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 23 June, 2018 10:21 IST

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro leaked unboxing images reveal dual camera and display notch

The Redmi 6 Pro is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 626 chip and up to 4 GB RAM.

High resolution product shots of the Xiaomi’s upcoming budget phone have started leaking on Weibo. The phone, the Redmi 6 Pro, is expected to be announced on Monday.

The Redmi 6 Pro is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 626 chip and offer 3 + 32 GB and 4 + 64 GB RAM and storage options. A 5.84-inch FHD+ display in a 19:9 aspect ratio, with a notch, is to make up the display. The notch can apparently be hidden via software. While this is good news, it doesn’t seem like the phone offers an OLED display, meaning that the notch isn’t as likely to be well-hidden as it is on, say, the OnePlus 6.

The battery is expected to be a 4,000 mAh unit.

Rumours indicate that the phone will be include a 12 MP + 5 MP (1.25 μm pixels) dual camera on the rear and a 5 MP camera on the front.  According to Android Pure, the phone features a Xiaoai assistant and face unlock capabilities.

The notch on the Redmi 6 Pro can be hidden via software

The images indicate that the phone supports dual nano SIM + microSD.

From the leaked unboxing photos, it seems like the box will not include a pair of headphones. A clear, protective case appears to be included, though.

The device is expected to be running MIUI 10 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo.

