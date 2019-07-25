tech2 News Staff

Camera maker RED has announced the second-gen RED Hydrogen Phone in the works. The first phone from RED smartphone could be termed as a failure with the camera maker's stellar reputation not being replicated in its foray into the smartphone world.

RED founder Jim Jannard has today confirmed, via a candid post on RED's own H4Vuser.net forums, that most of the shortcomings of the RED Hydrogen One were due to the failings of an unnamed Chinese ODM. "Getting our ODM in China to finish the committed features and fix known issues on the HYDROGEN One has proven to be beyond challenging. Impossible actually," Jannard said.

However, the RED Hydrogen 2 smartphone will be made in-house and "virtually from scratch" with the help of a new ODM. He revealed that the company has "put into place a new internal execution team along with world-class design-partners that we have carefully selected."

The original ODM was unable to deliver on providing the planned camera module for the RED Hydrogen 1, the company has promised a new sensor which is also going to be built in-house and would be integrated with the new and previous RED Hydrogen phones. "While it does not replace its big RED brothers, it will certainly be a complementary camera for cinema-grade images at the highest level at lower pricing," explained Jennard.

Currently, there is no information on when this device is going to be released but we should have more information on it soon.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.