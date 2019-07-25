Thursday, July 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

RED Hydrogen Phone 2 is in the works with a new camera module says founder Jim Jannard

RED Hydrogen 2 smartphone will be made in-house and "virtually from scratch".

tech2 News StaffJul 25, 2019 10:05:21 IST

Camera maker RED has announced the second-gen RED Hydrogen Phone in the works. The first phone from RED smartphone could be termed as a failure with the camera maker's stellar reputation not being replicated in its foray into the smartphone world.

RED Hydrogen Phone 2 is in the works with a new camera module says founder Jim Jannard

Red Hydrogen One

RED founder  Jim Jannard has today confirmed, via a candid post on RED's own H4Vuser.net forums, that most of the shortcomings of the RED Hydrogen One were due to the failings of an unnamed Chinese ODM.  "Getting our ODM in China to finish the committed features and fix known issues on the HYDROGEN One has proven to be beyond challenging. Impossible actually," Jannard said.

However, the RED Hydrogen 2 smartphone will be made in-house and "virtually from scratch" with the help of a new ODM. He revealed that the company has "put into place a new internal execution team along with world-class design-partners that we have carefully selected."

The original ODM was unable to deliver on providing the planned camera module for the RED Hydrogen 1, the company has promised a new sensor which is also going to be built in-house and would be integrated with the new and previous RED Hydrogen phones. "While it does not replace its big RED brothers, it will certainly be a complementary camera for cinema-grade images at the highest level at lower pricing," explained Jennard.

Currently, there is no information on when this device is going to be released but we should have more information on it soon.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser


also see

NewsTracker

Kerala rains: Heavy downpour lashes several parts of state; intensity to peak from 18 to 20 July

Jul 18, 2019
Kerala rains: Heavy downpour lashes several parts of state; intensity to peak from 18 to 20 July
British Grand Prix: Pierre Gasly outpaces Valtteri Bottas, tops times in opening free practice at Silverstone

Formula One

British Grand Prix: Pierre Gasly outpaces Valtteri Bottas, tops times in opening free practice at Silverstone

Jul 12, 2019
Nubia Red Magic 3 to come with the upgraded Snapdragon 855 Plus processor

Nubia

Nubia Red Magic 3 to come with the upgraded Snapdragon 855 Plus processor

Jul 17, 2019
Premier League: Juan Mata wants Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United, says Frenchman is 'good influence for everyone'

KickingAround

Premier League: Juan Mata wants Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United, says Frenchman is 'good influence for everyone'

Jul 22, 2019
Wine might be the answer to all our spacefaring woes, saving astronauts from muscle degeneration and worse

Red Wine

Wine might be the answer to all our spacefaring woes, saving astronauts from muscle degeneration and worse

Jul 19, 2019
Heavy rains force thousands to flee home in Myanmar; four towns along Ayeyarwady, Chindwin Rivers at risk of flooding

NewsTracker

Heavy rains force thousands to flee home in Myanmar; four towns along Ayeyarwady, Chindwin Rivers at risk of flooding

Jul 15, 2019

science

First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

In Vitro Fertilisation

First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

Jul 25, 2019
Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Asteroid Fly-by

Three huge asteroids expected to fly past Earth, one closer than the Moon, on 24 July

Jul 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 22, 2019