Back in 2017, camera maker RED announced its plans to explore the smartphone market with a device that would be all about great mobile phone photography, powerful battery, holographic display and other such mind-blowing stuff! But post these big plans were declared, things seemed to dial down in the RED kitchen and there was an evident delay in the device’s launch.

However, almost a year later, the RED Hydrogen One has been spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, which generally means, we are getting real close to the launch of the smartphone.

According to a report by PhoneArena, the RED Hydrogen One was spotted on the certification website, which revealed that the smartphone will come with a massive 4,510mAh battery, and will include support for dual SIM.

The listing also reveals a USB Type-C port, a 16:9 display, and front-facing stereo speakers on the device. Reportedly, the RED Hydrogen One will feature four sensors in the form of two dual-camera setups.

Other than that, it was also reported that the device will come with a modular design, with pin connectors at the back of the phone to allow different modules to be mounted on the smartphone.

Apart from this, previous reports have also suggested that the RED Hydrogen One will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset, along with 6 GB of RAM. It is expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Though, considering the delay in launch, we expect these specifications to have been updated.