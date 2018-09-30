Sunday, September 30, 2018 Back to
30 September, 2018

RED Hydrogen One Titanium delayed again, buyers promised free aluminum version

Founder Jin Jannard says that supply chain issues are the reason for the Hydrogen One delay.

We know how the camera maker RED had announced its plans to explore the smartphone market with a device that would be all about great mobile phone photography, along with a powerful battery, holographic display and more. But since then, we haven't heard much besides a couple of leaks.

The Hydrogen One titanium version has been delayed, yet again, according to company founder Jim Jannard's post. The aluminum version of the smartphone, however, might be on track for an October launch.

Red Hydrogen One

Red Hydrogen One

Jannard says in the post that supply chain issues are the reason for this delay. "All RED cameras are made in California at our factory in Orange County. We have control over everything. Unfortunately, we are not in the same position with Hydrogen. We are left to rely on the schedules and representations of our suppliers. In this case… we were let down pretty severely."

Explaining that the phone was difficult to make, he went on to describe the manufacturing of the Titanium version as a "disaster" and "all fail."

Jannard has earlier promised that there will be enough phone for pre-orders. Now that there aren't any, he is making another promise that customers who pre-ordered the Titanium version will additionally get the Aluminium model first when those begin shipping, and then the Titanium whenever it is available. While he hasn't been able to fulfill one promise, we aren't sure if he should make another, that too for a free phone.

"We will send that to you at no charge," "You are allowed to keep the aluminum as well," he says

