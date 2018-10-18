Thursday, October 18, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 18 October, 2018 15:23 IST

Recently launched Nokia 7.1 spotted on Geekbench running Android 9.0 Pie

HMD Global had launched the Nokia 7.1 at an event in London on 4 October with Android Oreo.

HMD Global had recently launched the Nokia 7.1 at an event in London on 4 October, however, the device is part of the Android One operating system, which is currently based on Android Oreo, much to the disappointment of users who expected Android 9.0 Pie. The company has promised that an upgrade is on the way.

A recent listing of the device on Geekbench says that the company is going to keep its promise. The listing revealed that the phone runs 'Android 9.'

Nokia 7.1. Image: Nokia

Nokia 7.1. Image: Nokia

The device was launched in two variants: one with a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage at €299 (about Rs 25,000), and the other with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage at €349 (about Rs 30,000).

The smartphone features a 5.84-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with a notch, which has a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

A Geekbench listing of the Nokia 7.1 reveals that. Image: GSMArena

A Geekbench listing of the Nokia 7.1 reveals that the phone is running Android 9.0 Pie. Image: GSMArena

In terms of optics, the Nokia 7.1 sports a dual-camera system at the back, with a 12 MP f/1.8 unit paired with a 5 MP f/2.4 unit. Up front, the phone features an 8 MP f/2.2 camera.

Fuelling the Nokia 7.1 is a 3,060 mAh battery with support for fast-charging. The smartphone is available in two colour variants – Midnight Blue and Steel.

Nokia has also announced that the Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus will be getting the Android 9.0 Pie update most likely by October end. The higher-end smartphones such as the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 8 Sirocco will be getting the update by November.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter
How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

also see

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro launch expected soon in India-specific variants, colours

Oct 15, 2018

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Nokia 3.1 Plus first impressions: Elegantly designed but with poor internals

Oct 12, 2018

Nokia 6.1 Plus

HMD Global begins rolling out Android Pie beta to the Nokia 6.1 Plus, reveals CPO

Oct 10, 2018

Nokia event

HMD Global's expected Nokia 7.1 Plus launch: When and how to watch the event live

Oct 04, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T spotted on Geekbench with Android Pie 9.0, 8 GB RAM and Snapdragon 845

Oct 14, 2018

LG V40 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ to launch today in New York: Here's all we know about the device

Oct 03, 2018

science

Science Oscars

Nine scientists win 'Oscars in Science', take home 2019 Breakthrough Prize

Oct 18, 2018

Astronomy

Hyperion, the largest galaxy supercluster recorded of the early cosmos unvieled

Oct 18, 2018

GM Foods

GM cotton now a possible food source for humans after winning FDA approval

Oct 18, 2018

Three Indian organisations win grants from Disney's Wildlife Conservation Fund

Oct 17, 2018