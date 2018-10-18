HMD Global had recently launched the Nokia 7.1 at an event in London on 4 October, however, the device is part of the Android One operating system, which is currently based on Android Oreo, much to the disappointment of users who expected Android 9.0 Pie. The company has promised that an upgrade is on the way.

A recent listing of the device on Geekbench says that the company is going to keep its promise. The listing revealed that the phone runs 'Android 9.'

The device was launched in two variants: one with a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage at €299 (about Rs 25,000), and the other with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage at €349 (about Rs 30,000).

The smartphone features a 5.84-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with a notch, which has a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 7.1 sports a dual-camera system at the back, with a 12 MP f/1.8 unit paired with a 5 MP f/2.4 unit. Up front, the phone features an 8 MP f/2.2 camera.

Fuelling the Nokia 7.1 is a 3,060 mAh battery with support for fast-charging. The smartphone is available in two colour variants – Midnight Blue and Steel.

Nokia has also announced that the Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus will be getting the Android 9.0 Pie update most likely by October end. The higher-end smartphones such as the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 8 Sirocco will be getting the update by November.