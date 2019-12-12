Thursday, December 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme's Apple AirPods look-alike Buds Air's price leaked ahead of 17 December launch

While Realme Buds Air's design is heavily inspired by Apple AirPods', the earphones will reportedly only cost Rs 4,999.


tech2 News StaffDec 12, 2019 11:07:14 IST

During the Realme X2 Pro launch in India last month, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth teased new truly wireless earphones, that looked an awful lot like the Apple AirPods. Last week, Realme India revealed on Twitter that these new truly wireless earphones will be called Realme Buds Air and will launch in India on 17 December.

Realme also teased that the Buds Air will come in a black, yellow and a white colour variant. (Realme could add colour options to these earphones, but their shameless resemblance to AirPods is so difficult to get over.)

Realmes Apple AirPods look-alike Buds Airs price leaked ahead of 17 December launch

Realme Buds Air

Now, days ahead of the Buds Air launch, MySmartPrice report says that the Buds Air were briefly listed on Flipkart yesterday with the pricing, revealing that the truly wireless earphones by Realme will be priced at Rs 4,999.

Another report by GSMArena reveals that the Buds Air, similar to the Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds, will come with a wireless charging case.

On 17 December, along with the Realme Buds Air, the company will also be launching the Realme X2 smartphone in India. There will also be a Star Wars edition of the Realme X2 launched that day.

Realme X2, X2 Star Wars Edition expected specifications

Realme X2 and X2 Star Wars edition are expected to come with the same specifications as the Realme X2 China variant. And since the China variant is already out, we already know that the smartphone will likely feature a 6.4-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display comes with a waterdrop notch on the top and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and might offer 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants. It is expected to come with 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage options.

In the camera department, Realme X2 and the Star Wars edition may come with a quad rear camera setup that includes 64 MP primary Samsung GW1 sensor, 8 MP wide-angle lens, 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the smartphone is expected to have a 32 MP camera.

In terms of battery, the smartphone might come equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge tech.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme

Realme clones Apple’s AirPods; teases three colours of its upcoming truly wireless earbuds

Dec 06, 2019
Realme clones Apple’s AirPods; teases three colours of its upcoming truly wireless earbuds
Realme U1 to Realme 2: Smartphones that will not be updated to ColorOS 7

Realme

Realme U1 to Realme 2: Smartphones that will not be updated to ColorOS 7

Dec 02, 2019
Realme X2 Pro reportedly planning to launch 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant in India

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro reportedly planning to launch 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant in India

Dec 02, 2019
Realme 5s is now available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme website at Rs 9,999

Realme 5s

Realme 5s is now available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme website at Rs 9,999

Dec 10, 2019
Realme X2, X2 Star Wars Edition, Realme Buds Air to launch in India on 17 December

Realme

Realme X2, X2 Star Wars Edition, Realme Buds Air to launch in India on 17 December

Dec 10, 2019
Realme Black Friday sale is now live: Best deals and offers on Realme X2 Pro, Realme 3 and more

Realme Black Friday sale

Realme Black Friday sale is now live: Best deals and offers on Realme X2 Pro, Realme 3 and more

Nov 29, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019