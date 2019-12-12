tech2 News Staff

During the Realme X2 Pro launch in India last month, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth teased new truly wireless earphones, that looked an awful lot like the Apple AirPods. Last week, Realme India revealed on Twitter that these new truly wireless earphones will be called Realme Buds Air and will launch in India on 17 December.

Realme also teased that the Buds Air will come in a black, yellow and a white colour variant. (Realme could add colour options to these earphones, but their shameless resemblance to AirPods is so difficult to get over.)

Now, days ahead of the Buds Air launch, a MySmartPrice report says that the Buds Air were briefly listed on Flipkart yesterday with the pricing, revealing that the truly wireless earphones by Realme will be priced at Rs 4,999.

Another report by GSMArena reveals that the Buds Air, similar to the Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds, will come with a wireless charging case.

On 17 December, along with the Realme Buds Air, the company will also be launching the Realme X2 smartphone in India. There will also be a Star Wars edition of the Realme X2 launched that day.

Realme X2, X2 Star Wars Edition expected specifications

Realme X2 and X2 Star Wars edition are expected to come with the same specifications as the Realme X2 China variant. And since the China variant is already out, we already know that the smartphone will likely feature a 6.4-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display comes with a waterdrop notch on the top and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and might offer 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants. It is expected to come with 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage options.

In the camera department, Realme X2 and the Star Wars edition may come with a quad rear camera setup that includes 64 MP primary Samsung GW1 sensor, 8 MP wide-angle lens, 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the smartphone is expected to have a 32 MP camera.

In terms of battery, the smartphone might come equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge tech.

