Realme Youth Days sale: Best deals on Realme 6, Realme X50 Pro and more

Buyers will also be able to purchase Realme Watch, Realme Buds Q, Realme Band, Realme Buds Wireless and more on discounted prices.


tech2 News StaffAug 25, 2020 11:40:16 IST

Realme's Youth Days sale went live yesterday (24 August) on Realme.com, Amazon website and Flipkart, and will go on till 28 August. During the sale, Realme will offer up to 60 percent off on its smartphones, mobile accessories, smartwatch, fitness bands and more.

The Realme Youth Days sale will also include flash sales that will take place at 12 pm every day. According to the website, Realme watch strap, Realme Buds Air and more will be available for purchase during these flash sales.

Realme 6. Image: Anirudh Regidi

Realme will also host a "Festive Activity" where users can "spin and win". The winner might get Buds Q or Buds Neo as a prize.

In terms of smartphones, Realme 6 (Review) will be available at a discount of Rs 1,000 and will start selling at Rs 13,999. Realme X2 Pro (Review) will be available at a starting price of Rs 26,999, down by Rs 3,000,  Realme X will sell at a starting price of Rs 15,999, down from Rs 17,999 and Realme X50 Pro (first impressions) will be available at a starting price of Rs 36,999, down by Rs 3,000. Buyers will also be able to purchase Realme Watch at Rs 3,499, down by Rs 500, Realme Buds Air at Rs 3,899, after a discount of Rs 100, Realme Band at Rs 1,299 after a discount of Rs 200 and Realme Buds Neo at Rs 2,499, down by Rs 500.

