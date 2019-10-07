tech2 News Staff

Few weeks ago, Realme refreshed its new X-series of smartphones with the launch of Realme XT (review), which is its first device to sport a 64 MP camera. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs 15,999 and went up on its first sale in September. Today, the smartphone will be available for purchase one again. The flash sale for the smartphone begins at 12 pm today on Flipkart and Realme's own website.

Realme XT pricing, availability, sale offers

The Realme XT comes in three storage variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model is priced at Rs 15,999, the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 16,999, and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant retails at Rs 18,999. Pearl White and Pearl Blue are the two colour options for the smartphone.

As for sale offers, Realme offers benefits worth Rs 7,000 with Reliance Jio. It also offers a 10 percent SuperCash back will also be given to the buyers. You can also get instant 10 percent cashback if you make a purchase using a CitiBank credit or debit card. If the payment is done via Paytm UPI, you can also get a cashback of up to Rs 2,000. The company is also offering a one-time screen damage cover with Realme XT.

Flipkart is also offering a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and HDFC Bank Debit Cards.

In an attempt to be the first smartphone company to introduce a 64 MP quad-camera phone, @realmemobiles unveiled the #RealmeXT today. We do not know the launch date or the price yet, but we did get a chance to explore the phone's 64 MP quad-camera setup. Cheggit! @sneha_s96 pic.twitter.com/KSuQfqNno4 — Firstpost (@firstpost) August 29, 2019

Realme XT specs

Realme XT features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2, 340 pixels. It sports a waterdrop notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and comes in three storage variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB. Realme XT runs on Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 16 MP selfie shooter on the front. On the back, the quad-camera setup includes a 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide lens, 2 MP depth sensor, and 2 MP macro camera.

Realme XT houses a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

