tech2 News Staff

Realme launched its first 64 MP camera smartphone — Realme XT (Review) — in India last week. Realme XT features a quad-camera setup at the back and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs 15,999 and it will go on its first sale today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart and Realme's own website. As per the company, only 64,000 units of Realme XT will go on sale today.

Realme XT pricing, availability, sale offers

The Realme XT is available in three storage variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB variant priced at Rs 15,999, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB variant priced at Rs 16,999, and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB variant priced at Rs 18,999. The smartphone comes in two colour variants — Pearl White and Pearl Blue.

As for the sale offers, Realme is offering Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 7,000 whereas a 10 percent SuperCash back will also be given to the buyers. If the payment is done via Paytm UPI, you can also get a cashback of up to Rs 2,000. The company is also offering a one-time screen damage cover with Realme XT.

In an attempt to be the first smartphone company to introduce a 64 MP quad-camera phone, @realmemobiles unveiled the #RealmeXT today. We do not know the launch date or the price yet, but we did get a chance to explore the phone's 64 MP quad-camera setup. Cheggit! @sneha_s96 pic.twitter.com/KSuQfqNno4 — Firstpost (@firstpost) August 29, 2019

Flipkart is also offering a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and HDFC Bank Debit Cards.

We have been having fun clicking a bunch of photos from the #RealmeXT. Here are some camera samples shot using the #64MP quad-camera setup. Let's see what it's got! #portrait @realmemobiles pic.twitter.com/i9mr0Wvp3G — Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 29, 2019

Realme XT specs

Realme XT features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2, 340 pixels. It sports a waterdrop notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and comes in three variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB. Realme XT runs on Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 16 MP selfie shooter on the front. On the back, the quad-camera setup includes a 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide lens, 2 MP depth sensor, and 2 MP macro camera.

Realme XT houses a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.